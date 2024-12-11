“I Don’t Really Care”: Shedeur Sanders Responds to Travis Hunter on Colorado QB Deserving to Be in the Heisman Race

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a polarizing figure in college football. He has his fair share of supporters and detractors, but the second group seems to be louder than the first.

Sanders earned this year’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, but was somehow not among the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Two other quarterbacks – Miami’s Cam Ward and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel – received more votes than Sanders. Interestingly, this situation has left Sanders’ teammate, Travis Hunter, puzzled.

“How can you be the top quarterback pick in the NFL draft, and you’re not even considered to be in the Heisman race?” – Travis Hunter, The Travis Hunter Show (Dec. 4)

The Buffs’ superstar tandem has been one another’s biggest fans all season long. Sanders undoubtedly appreciates Hunter having his back. At the same time, he doesn’t let naysayers affect his mindset. He spoke about this on the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast.

“I’m not really tripping on [the Heisman race]. I don’t need others’ validation to know who I am, you know? So I don’t really care. As long as they give at least one of us the respect we deserve, that’s all that matters to me.”

Luckily, Sanders shouldn’t have to worry about the latter aspect. Hunter is the betting market’s runaway favorite for the Heisman Trophy. His odds (-2500) are followed by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s (+900). Gabriel (+35000) and Ward (+50000) round out the list.

Shedeur Sanders talks about winning the Johnny Unitas Award

Sanders has championed Hunter as the Heisman winner throughout the season. He considers that honor a way for Hunter to get the respect he mentioned above. Part of that could be because his personal respect has come in another way (the Johnny Unitas Award). Another reason could be the perceived bias people have against Colorado. Because, Sanders’ exclusion from the Heisman ceremony goes against recent trends.

Golden Arm Winners to Heisman Finalists in Recent Years ➡️

Shedeur Sanders / ‘24 Not a Finalist.

Jayden Daniels / ‘23 Heisman Winner

Max Duggan / ‘22 Heisman 2nd runner up

Kenny Pickett / ‘21 Heisman 3rd runner up

Mac Jones / ‘20 Heisman 3rd runner up

Joe Burrow / ‘19… — Taylor Sadusky (@taylorjsadusky) December 10, 2024

If respect is what Sanders is after, he’d get more by being the No. 1 pick and/or first quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. That coming to fruition is a real possibility. However, he’s not resting on his laurels. Despite his status as the Unitas winner and the favorite to go No. 1 overall, he’s focused on becoming a more complete player.

“It’s truly a blessing, but I just feel like it’s a lot more work that has to be done… [there’s] a couple flaws in my game that I gotta fix to be for me to be perfection. That’s the only thing that don’t keep me excited, because I know there’s some things I got to fix within myself to be the best quarterback ever.”

Sanders’ final collegiate game will come on Dec. 28 against BYU. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.