“I Don’t Think the Broncos Would Take Him”: Shannon Sharpe’s Reaction to Travis Hunter’s Desire to Stay in Colorado

Braden Ramsey
Published

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances following his third quarter touchdown reception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.

Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos (9-5) are on the cusp of a playoff berth with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Barring a significant trade up the board, they won’t be in a position to select Hunter. This disappointed Hunter, who revealed a desire to remain in his university’s state and play for the Broncos earlier this year.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco discussed Hunter’s wish on Nightcap. The conversation – which took place in early October – came before Nix really began demonstrating franchise quarterback-like potential. Back then, Sharpe wasn’t convinced Denver would choose Hunter over another quarterback if they had the choice between the two.

“[Hunter’s] a phenomenal player… if he played for the Broncos, lord have mercy… I don’t think the Broncos would take him. Ain’t nobody passing him up unless you need a quarterback… all things being equal, I’m always gonna take a quarterback.”

Through four games, Nix tossed one touchdown pass and four interceptions. He completed just 60.1% of his passes in those appearances. His last three contests have been a bit rocky, but he has developed nicely across the past few months. You don’t have to believe he has superstar capabilities to see he could be a solid quarterback for a long time.

With that change in mind, it’s clear Sharpe would now prefer Denver take Hunter if he were somehow available. Defensively, Hunter could form a dominant cornerback duo with Patrick Surtain II. Offensively, he would complement Courtland Sutton.

Either way, the Broncos would profit considerably by adding Hunter to their roster. Unfortunately, unless they’re willing to part with significant capital to acquire a high draft pick via trade, he’s destined to begin his professional career outside of the Mile High City.

