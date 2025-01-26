“I Don’t Watch Other Players to Pick Up on Tips”: Travis Hunter on Studying Other Players for the NFL

The 2025 NFL Draft is just months away, and naturally, Heisman winner Travis Hunter has already started his preparation for the big league by watching film. But there’s a catch. While most prospects engage in this exercise to learn traits from veteran players that can be adopted, Hunter does it simply because he loves watching them in their natural element.

In the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, the two-way star asserted that it’s essential for him to stay true to his natural game, which is what has brought him success so far. As a result, Hunter doesn’t watch film to pick up tricks from other players but to see how players run routes and execute plays.

“I don’t watch other players to pick up on tips and stuff like that. But I love to watch players and I love to study other players. But I’m not trying to pick up tips and other things like that. I just know to play my game. I got to be Travis at the end of day. I can’t be nobody else. My main focus is to be myself, but when I watch films and stuff, like to see how dudes run their routes and stuff like that.”

Interestingly, Hunter added that he also watches film to understand what’s going to be the “hard part” of the NFL. As of now, he believes there isn’t a significant distinction between the NFL and college football apart from the speed and physical aspects of the game.

So for Hunter, the biggest challenge now is to find a way to elevate his two-way game to a level where he is equipped enough to dominate the big league.

“I’m just trying to see what’s gonna be the hard part of the game. Everything is football at the end of the day. So I don’t really think it’s gonna be that much of a difference… pace of the game is probably gonna be the only difference for me, and that I gotta play both sides of the ball. [So the challenge is] how can I do that at the next level?”

Truth be told, a two-way star balling out in the NFL is a rarity. Over the last few months, Hunter’s receiving abilities in CFB have also come under the scanner considering he failed to consistently impress against tougher opponents. The higher intensity of the NFL can also take a toll on Hunter as his role makes him omnipresent on the field.

Keeping all this in mind, analysts, fans, former players, and coaches have majorly urged the Heisman winner to pick one position in the NFL. Julian Edelman, for instance, has been vocal about Hunter prioritizing the CB position while still getting occasional offensive and defensive snaps.

While not his biological son, Deion Sanders has referred to Travis Hunter as one, so it can be said with certainty that this influence will play a role. And Hunter will give his all as both a CB and WR—at least until circumstances dictate otherwise.