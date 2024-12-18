“If I Was Him, I’d Go Defense”: Julian Edelman Makes His Feelings Clear on Travis Hunter’s NFL Future

Travis Hunter has been firm in his stance that he would like to continue playing both ways—receiver and cornerback—when he is drafted into the NFL. However, if Julian Edelman were in the Buffs star’s shoes, he would prioritize playing defense in the NFL. And the former Patriots wide receiver certainly has his reasons why.

In Edelman’s eyes, the logic for this decision is primarily related to money. He argued that cornerbacks have been raking in the moolah lately, so Hunter would be set for life. “If I was him, I’d go defense because those Corners get paid a lot of money,” Julian said on Dudes on Dudes.

The former two-way player then noted that playing as a cornerback wouldn’t necessarily curb his urge to move forward on the field, thanks to the multiple personnel packages a versatile player like Hunter can be a part of in today’s day and age.

Here’s an in-depth explanation: Personnel packages are a technical term in the NFL that determines the positioning and role of a player in a particular part of the field. It’s a tactical setup employed by coaches, and Edelman argued that, whether it’s the red zone package or a third-down package, Hunter’s versatility would allow him to play all over as a CB.

“They’d probably give him a package on offense here, then the red area package or a third down package or you know, a gimmick package where we need to get some spark, so you get him in like a slip screen or he can he can catch the ball down the sideline.”

Julian’s advice is fairly sound, as it gives Travis the opportunity to play all over the field while being a designated cornerback. However, at the same time, Edelman’s argument of monetary benefit as a reason for Travis to choose the CB position seems like a mask.

It’s no secret that Hunter’s performances as a cornerback were much stronger in college football than his stats as a wide receiver. Being a former receiver himself, Edelman might have realized this and thus subtly urged Hunter to play to his strengths, given that cornerbacks aren’t among the highest-paid players in the league today. But wide receivers certainly are the highest-paid among the non-QB positions.

That said, Edelman’s former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, has a slightly different take on the situation.

Gronk backs Travis Hunter to shine as a Two-Way star in the NFL

Unlike Edelman, Gronkowski made it clear that Travis Hunter has what it takes to be a two-way star in the NFL. However, he expressed doubt about the prospect of seeing Hunter do that for the entire duration of a game. According to Gronkowski, the best approach would be a hybrid role, where Travis could assume a primary position, as Julian suggested, and then be utilized in packages that suit his skill set.

“I believe that he [Travis] could possibly play both ways in the NFL, but not full-time both ways. Like you said, have a package for him on offense in the red zone or third down or whatever best suits his skill set at the wide receiver position and then use him full time on the defensive side of the ball…”

Rob, being a two-way player himself, added that the final decision should be made by Travis himself. He also reminisced about how his gut told him he would excel as a TE once he joined the NFL. So, Hunter should choose what’s best for him, Rob asserted.

That said, it’s been interesting how analysts haven’t been on the same page about the Heisman winner’s positioning in the NFL. Unlike CFB, the NFL’s intensity is at a different level. It would be quite hard to play both positions well and maintain physical strength week in and week out.

But on the off chance that Hunter becomes a huge success as a two-way star, the money he would rake in would be incredible. Clearly, Hunter has a huge call to make this summer.