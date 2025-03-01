“I Filmed Everything”: Shedeur Sanders Reflects On Training With Tom Brady in Tampa

There aren’t many QBs coming up from college who still play the game the old-fashioned way- by staying composed in the pocket, taking hits, and not running around when pressured. Shedeur Sanders might be the only one on the upcoming draft who is still a pure pocket passer. It doesn’t come as a surprise since he models his game around ultimate pocket passer and the GOAT, Tom Brady—whom he even had the privilege to learn from once.

During a recent interview, reporters asked Shedeur about TB12’s influence on his game and as a person. He revealed an anecdote when he once practiced with the 7-time Super Bowl winner during his time in Tampa. According to the Buffs’ QB, Brady was kind enough to invite him and show him the ropes.

Like a sponge, Sanders soaked up every piece of knowledge TB12 had to offer. He even went a step further and filmed the whole practice, which he has since then used that film as guidance. He listens to every word the GOAT has to offer and it immediately provides him with a framework.

“A couple of years ago, he extended his hand- he said come work out with me in Tampa. There from then on he was just telling me knowledge and I filmed everything, I recorded everything. so now even sometimes I go back and listen to the things he said at that time and it registers. Everything he said back then registers now and it applies. That’s what I’m thankful for.”

The most valuable lesson Tom Brady has imparted to Shedeur is mental fortitude and critical thinking. Shedeur has embraced these traits, believing they are even more crucial than his arm or legs. His confidence in his ability to be great is one of the key reasons a franchise won’t hesitate to draft him.

So, how do fans feel about Brady mentoring another rising quarterback and Shedeur learning from the GOAT? Many agree that mentality is the most important factor, praising TB12 for shaping Shedeur’s mindset. They believe any franchise that passes on him would be making a huge mistake.

Fans are buying into the hype, recognizing Shedeur as a dedicated student of the game. One supporter even commented, “Sounds like a great student. I wish you, brother, the best.” Many wished him luck, while others speculated that the Raiders might trade up to draft him.

Everyone holds the GOAT in high regard, valuing his expertise when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks. So why would a franchise pass on Shedeur when Brady has nothing but praise for the young Buffs QB?

Brady has some great words to say about Shedeur Sanders

According to Athlon Sports, TB12 admires Shedeur’s laser-like focus and the lengths he goes to in preparing himself. Brady is particularly impressed by his accuracy, poise in the pocket, and ability to withstand hits—qualities that showcase his toughness and resilience.

“From what I’ve been told about Brady’s opinion of Sanders -there is a great amount of respect for Sanders’ focus on preparation, his ability to learn and adapt, his accuracy and determination in the pocket, and his toughness to take hits and still be resilient.”

Brady’s influence on player decisions with the Raiders will be significant moving forward. If he values Shedeur Sanders that highly, there’s a strong chance they could trade up to draft him in the coming months.

Learning from the GOAT could do wonders for Shedeur’s career—far more than landing in places like Cleveland, Tennessee, or the Jets, where quarterbacks have repeatedly struggled.