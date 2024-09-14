Does Shedeur Sanders Want to Pursue a Coaching Career Like Coach Prime?

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders with son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.

Shedeur Sanders is currently making waves in college football. And he still has a lot of time before he needs to think about stepping in as a coach. But

Advertisement

Shedeur opened up about his future plans during an episode of his “2Legendary” podcast. When it comes to following in his father’s coaching footsteps, the young quarterback is pumping the brakes:

“I’m not interested in coaching after seeing what my father goes through day to day,” he said.

Further conversing with his brother Darius, Shedeur dug deeper into his reasoning.

“It’s just like all the preparations and stuff. The coaches care more than the players sometimes, you know, and it’s just like. But then the players are reflections of their coaches to people. So, it’s just like, it’s a lot.”

Shedeur was quick to express gratitude for his father’s coaching efforts. He’s witnessed Deion Sanders’ journey from NFL star to TV broadcaster to college coach. And that front-row seat to the coaching grind has apparently convinced Shedeur to take a different route in life.

“I’ve seen all like pros and cons everything about coaching and I don’t think it’s nothing that I would wanna enjoy,” he added.

While he respects the profession, Shedeur sees himself channeling his energy elsewhere when his playing days are over.

However, if not coaching, what does Shedeur envision for his post-football life? For now, it seems the young QB is focused on his current goal, making it to the NFL as a top prospect.

Shedeur talks about family aspirations

Shedeur Sanders may not have his post-football career mapped out, but he’s got some personal goals in mind.

“I would like to have my own family, as in my own children, my own beautiful wife, everything,” he added during the conversation.

When his brother Darius took things to another level, asking about potential names for future kids, Shedeur quickly pumped the brakes. “Come on bro. I’m not thinking about kids right now,” he laughed off the question.

Darius couldn’t resist teasing him, suggesting that Shedeur’s girlfriend Jasmine Rae might have family planning on her mind soon. But Shedeur stood firm, making it clear that he’s not ready for that step. “I’m not there mentally,” he admitted.

And who can blame him? The young quarterback’s focus is squarely on his football career right now.

With the 2025 NFL draft on the horizon, Shedeur’s primary goal is to establish himself as a top-rated player. He’s pouring his energy into making a name for himself on the field. Family planning and post-football careers? Those can wait.