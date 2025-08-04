mobile app bar

Maxx Crosby Blind Ranks the Most Annoying Quarterbacks He’s Played Against

Triston Drew Cook
Published

When you average more than 10.5 sacks a season, you tend to get on your opponents’ nerves. Thankfully, Maxx Crosby has no issue with being the bane of every offense’s existence. 

The six-year veteran has steadily become one of the most prominent pass rushers in the NFL today, and more often than not, he’s used to having his way against offensive linemen. Unfortunately, for Crosby, opposing quarterbacks have proven to be just as much of a nuisance to him. 

During his most recent interview with NFL on CBS, the four-time Pro Bowler took the time to blindly rank the signal callers who he feels are the most annoying to play against, and to no one’s surprise, he seemed to have a particular disdain for the other passers within the AFC West.

Despite being one of the more polarizing names on the list, Justin Herbert immediately claimed the second overall spot on Crosby’s list. “Any quarterback in our division, they’ve got to be 1A, 1B, 1C,” he joked. 

Bo Nix came in as the third-most annoying quarterback on the list. Then came the pride and joy of the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow. “I’ll put him at four,” Crosby suggested. “He’s cold, ice cold.” 

To the surprise of perhaps no one, Crosby made sure to reserve the number one spot for the most preeminent passer in all of modern football, Patrick Mahomes. “Me and him have a great rivalry,” he remarked. By virtue of being the last player named, Lamar Jackson proved to be the fifth and final player on the 27 year old’s official rankings for the top five most annoying quarterbacks to play against. 

Although, the record book may not suggest that his rivalry with Mahomes is a particularly “great” one. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has managed an overall record of 12-2 against the Las Vegas Raiders since he first became a starter, while Crosby has harvested six sacks from him throughout their respective careers. 

Nevertheless, fans were more than appreciative of him taking the time to give his rivals their due flowers, especially Los Angeles Chargers fans, who were likely happy to finally see someone giving Herbert his due credit. 

Seeing as Herbert also has a winning record against Crosby’s Raiders, it seems as if the former fourth-round draft pick finds losing just about as annoying as anything else. Thankfully for him, the front office seems to be just as frustrated with the team’s results in recent years. 

Las Vegas has not produced a divisional title at any point throughout the past 22 years, and the franchise finally appears to be motivated enough to do something about it. The Raiders completely overhauled their offense this offseason and will be the only team in the NFL to begin Week 1 with a new QB1, RB1, and head coach.

Given the amount of effort that Crosby has to put forth on any given Sunday just to provide his team with a hope and a prayer of winning the ball game, it’s safe to say that he’s more than fond of the changes, as they should help to make things that much less annoying.

