“I Hate to Go Against Tom Brady”: Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Revisits ‘Cerebral Battle’ At Training Camp

What separates Jerod Mayo from other NFL head coaches is his 11-year-old relationship with the Patriots, first as a player and second as their ex-Linebackers’ coach. During his stint from 2008 to 2015, the 38-year-old played alongside stalwarts, including Tom Brady and Randy Moss, when Bill Belichick was the head coach.

As coach Mayo is doing a role reversal this year, Up & Adams Host Kay Adams wanted to know “who Mayo hated going against” in the training camp. To this, Mayo detailed how he hated playing against Tom Brady, further outlining what made the QB the NFL GOAT.

Appearing on the ‘Up & Adams’ podcast, Mayo talked about how he hated going up against Tom Brady, saying,



“I hate to go against Tom because it was more of a cerebral battle, right? He would check a play, I would check a play, he would check another play, I would check another play and then there were 2 seconds left on the clock and hopefully we get a delay again. But you know Tom was the ultimate competitor”.

The Patriots HC highlighted the competitive nature of Brady and shed light on how TB12 used to prepare for the new season. Mayo’s insights also revealed how the Patriots used to have several options for plays when they were in a tricky position during the game. Additionally, Mayo outlined how these inner battles helped form the team’s “camaraderie” because they were necessary “to have a good football team.”

At present, the Patriots are trying to bounce back after the exit of their generational head coach, Bill Belichick. The front office believes Mayo is the ideal successor, given his experience.

However, is the Virginia native interested in taking support from former players like Tom Brady? Or is he interested in carving a solo path? Mayo explained it all during his appearance on the Greg Hill Show last April.

Mayo Welcomes Brady as a Football Coach

Even though the former teammate claimed Brady has to earn the QB spot if he wants to return to the Patriots, he was positive about having the legend on the team as a coach. Hence, when asked if he wanted Brady on his team, Mayo instantly expressed his readiness to work with the 46-year-old retired legend.

“I love Tom, and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach.”

Despite the offer, the former Patriots #12 quarterback is unlikely to don the coaching job because of his commitments with the Fox Broadcasting team. Additionally, he is also looking to become a minority stakeholder of the Raiders, even though the NFL has yet to provide an official decision about the same.

Despite practical bottlenecks, Mayo will receive Brady’s support via a phone call or a text message, in times of need, as they have a solid relationship.