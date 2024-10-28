“I Lost 17 Credits”: Tyrique Stevenson Once Reflected on His Graduation From University of Miami

Tyrique Stevenson would likely prefer to forget the events of this week, which didn’t showcase him in the best light. The Bears CB made a costly error against the Commanders when he inadvertently tipped Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary pass toward Noah Brown in the end zone, resulting in a game-winning touchdown for the opposition.

This mishap came shortly after Stevenson taunted Washington fans. After the blunder, he apologized and took responsibility for his mistake. Despite this blemish, however, the success story of the player remains a scene to witness.

The young defender has already checked off many goals he set for himself since graduating high school, with one thing left on the list to do. Stevenson joined Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer on the latest episode of Bears, reminiscing about his rookie season and his college days.

During their exciting conversation, he revealed his past plans to graduate early from Georgia when he first joined the Bulldogs. He was about to graduate after 2nd year in a three-year program but lost 17 credits when he transferred to the University of Miami.

” So career started at Georgia. I spent two years there and what most people don’t know is I was supposed to graduate a year early. I was in a 3-year program. Once I decided to transfer and go back home to Miami, I lost 17 credits.”

It put a wrench in his plans to graduate college, something he had promised his mom he would do when he got to college. That was always the goal even though his mother only asked him to graduate high school.

Stevenson wants to be the first person in his family to graduate from college!

The Bears cornerback has a strong sense for timing his jumps, but his follow-through has sometimes been off. While at Georgia, Stevenson had the option to graduate early but chose to transfer to Miami instead.

Later, even as he neared graduation at the University of Miami, he decided to forgo his final season to enter the NFL. However, he hasn’t abandoned his commitment to earning his degree and remains determined to graduate:

” Even last year I got here, I left early and couldn’t do spring because I was training. I spoke to the people at the school and let them this is something I want to do. At the end of the day, I’m a football player but I want to alumnus of one of the most prestigious universities and I also have my mom proud of that.”

Stevenson is already the first in his family to graduate from high school and attend college. He’s committed to fulfilling his promise to earn his University degree and to serve as a strong role model for his community—especially for the young boys in his family.

The Bears CB will be hoping to make up for today’s unfortunate mistake when Chicago plays Arizona on Sunday, trying to make things right on the field alongside off it.