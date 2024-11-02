“This One Sucks”: Travis Kelce Gives Bears CB a Reality Check for ‘Taunting’ Fans

Tyrique Stevenson of the Chicago Bears made a significant blunder in the Week 8 clash against the Commanders. The CB had been busy taunting the home fans when the Jayden Daniels-led Washington offense snapped the ball. This ultimately led to a Hail Mary touchdown pass, with the Commanders clinching the win. And the criticism that followed Stevenson after that mistake was nothing less than intense.

On the New Heights Show, Jason and Travis Kelce expressed their view on the situation. Travis had a clear perspective. He pointed out that Stevenson should have been more careful since the game wasn’t over. Some home fans were even pointing at the cornerback, trying to tell him that the ball had been snapped. It makes the situation even worse.

“This one sucks, man. You got the fans pointing at the play telling them that there is a play going on while he’s taunting them.”

Stevenson’s blunder is a bitter pill to swallow as it cost his team the game. Travis, therefore, emphasized that no distractions should be entertained during the game, particularly when a play is underway. However, the tight end also seemed sympathetic to the CB for receiving all the hate.

The Chiefs’ star felt bad for Stevenson as he was the person who tipped the ball to the Commanders to secure the catch for the Hail Mary. In light of this, brother Jason joined the conversation with his analysis and pointed out that the CB was not solely at fault for the play.

He believes that the main error was the way he stepped in as the jumper and pushed the ball from the wrong angle. Travis also emphasized how Stevenson could have “Volleyballed” the football, directing it downward to reduce any chances of a successful catch by the opposition.

Amidst pointing out all the errors made by the CB, though, the brothers all made sure to applaud Jayden Daniels and his team for stepping up with the insane Hail Mary pass. And that too, at the right time.

Kelce brothers tag Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary as the potential ‘play of the year’

Addressing the last-second Hail Mary by the Commanders’ QB, Travis appeared thoroughly impressed. He called it “maybe the play of the year,” highlighting how special the move had been from the rookie quarterback.

During the fourth quarter, Washington had been down by 12-15. With hardly any hope left, or any time on the clock, the Commanders brought in the unexpected Hail Mary as their last resort to victory. Daniels scrambled around the pocket and dashed to his right before heaving the ball for a 66-yard pass. If that’s not impressive, the rookie QB threw the pigskin from his 35-yard line.

The QB managed to take his team to an 18-15 victory after Noah Brown caught the Stevenson-tipped ball in the end zone. The Commanders face the Giants in Week 9. All eyes will be on the rookie star, and how he manages to clinch another win.