“I Love You”: Zach Wilson Pens Beautiful Love Letter to Nicolette Dellanno After Dreamy Proposal in Italy

Zach Wilson is now an engaged man! The Denver Broncos quarterback got down on one knee and popped the big question to his girlfriend and model, Nicolette Dellanno, in Italy, where he presented her with a gorgeous engagement ring, as captured in the photos shared by the power couple.

Taking to his Instagram page, Zach shared a plethora of images and openly professed his love for Nicolette. He described her not only as his partner but also as his best friend, expressing that she was the one who truly showed him the meaning of love. He also shared his excitement about making an entire lifetime of memories with his now-fiancée.

“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic, I love you.”

Following the news of their engagement, Wilson’s NFL peers flooded the comment section with congratulatory and celebratory messages. While Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson congratulated Zach, Dolphins wideout Braxton Berrios showed excitement for the couple. See for yourselves:

NFL players celebrate Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno’s engagement. pic.twitter.com/675K8ANCEV — Oindrila Chowdhury (@Oindrilaahere) July 1, 2024

Jets running back Breece Hall also chimed in, wishing the newly engaged couple with Heart and Face Holding Back Tears emojis. Eagles tight end C.J. Uzomah and Cardinals running back Mike Carter also shared their best wishes. On a similar note, Nicolette also shared an Instagram post dedicated to her fiancé.

Dellanno’s Instagram Post for Wilson

On Instagram, Nicolette Dellanno shared a few snapshots from their dreamy vacation to Italy, featuring the picturesque Amalfi Coast mountain view in the backdrop. She happily displayed the engagement ring after saying yes, dressed in a stunning white ensemble with a matching purse.

In the caption, she described Zach as the best thing that ever happened to her and praised his strength in the face of adversity. Nicolette also shared her pride and expressed her excitement about spending their future together.

“Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Every day I admire your strength and I’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. I love you.”

Wilson and Nicolette’s love story started two years back. The pair were first spotted together at a New York Yankees game in June 2022, and their romance blossomed over the summer.

However, shortly after they began dating, Wilson faced intense social media backlash when his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, claimed that he was “sleeping with his mom’s best friend.” Despite this controversy, their relationship didn’t falter, and they appear to be going strong.

By June 2023, Wilson confirmed to Deseret News that he and Dellanno had been dating “for a year or so.” Fast forward to July 2024; Wilson and Dellanno are now engaged, ready to become Mr. and Mrs.

This engagement follows a significant change for Wilson, who was drafted by the New York Jets in 2021 but was recently traded to the Denver Broncos. Despite this career shift, Nicolette has been a support system for the quarterback.