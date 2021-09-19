“I was not dissing Drew Lock”: Von Miller forgot he was mic’d up after viral Teddy Bridgewater moment.

Von Miller said that Teddy Bridgewater was the best QB in Denver since Peyton Manning. And was quick to clarify his intent after the clip blew up.

The Denver Broncos had the most obvious QB Battle heading into training camp with both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock fighting for the job. And with Teddy Bridgewater coming out on top, all eyes were on the QB heading into Week 1.

And Bridgewater did the best with his opportunity.

Teddy Bridgewater’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos was nearly flawless. He finished with a 115.7 QB rating completing 77.8 % of his passes and throwing for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. He constantly kept plays alive and made some incredibly throws in the second half.

Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller went over to Bridgewater on the sideline to share some words of encouragement.

“I haven’t felt that in a while – since 18 was here man,” Miller told Bridgewater. “Keep with that s***. Those little pep talks go a long way, you what I’m saying? We need that s***. We haven’t had that in a minute.”

(via broncos/TT) pic.twitter.com/PrVeLUm6YF — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 14, 2021

Von Miller clarified that he forgot he was mic’d up.

Von Miller spoke about his comment and the intent behind it.

“I kind of forgot that I was mic’d up,” Miller told reporters when asked about the comment. “I don’t like putting stuff out there. That was a moment for me and Teddy, but it’s out there. I don’t want anybody to feel a certain way because I told Teddy that. I told Teddy the truth. He definitely has this this vibe about him that guys want to play for. Guys believe in Teddy. He’s a veteran in this league. He’s sat behind Drew Brees. He was on track to win MVP with the Minnesota Vikings, so he knows how to do it. He carries himself in a way that people want to play for him, and people believe in him.”

Miler raved not just about Bridgewater’s leadership but his performance.

“It was a fourth down in the game where he kind of like stuttered and stiffed armed a guy and threw it to [tight end Albert Okwuegbunam],” Miller said. “That’s just heart. Nobody can draw it up. No coach on our coaching staff or in the NFL can teach you how to do that. Teddy had to fight to go out there and win for the football team. Some of the things that he says and some of the things he tells everybody before games — me personally, I just believe that and I’m a hard guy to just believe everything that everybody says. You can definitely feel it with Teddy. I told Teddy — I think that was towards the end of the game. I saw him, and I just told him I’m a firm believer in giving people their flowers while they are still here. Teddy, he definitely deserves the love, for sure.”

