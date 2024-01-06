Ice Spice’s QB Brother Reveals How He Gets Heckled By Opponents On His Sister

Life as a sportsperson can be a rollercoaster, especially in the world of football, where trash-talking is an integral part of the game. But for a high school football star like Joey Gaston, being the younger brother of the renowned celebrity Ice Spice brings its own set of challenges.

Recently, Ice Spice’s younger brother Joey Gaston sat down for a chat with ‘Complex‘, and he recalled how it has never been easy for him on the field because of his sister’s global fame. While sharing an anecdote, he revealed his experience during one of his games.

He recalled being in a semifinal game where he was preparing to go on the field to play the second half. While he was on his way, he heard the student section clapping and chanting, “We love Ice Spice.” He stated that it was indeed a “cool” moment for him as he heard his sister’s name right before he was about to play.

However, on the very next drive, Joey threw a touchdown, and in a fun and playful manner, he rushed to the sidelines while clapping and asking them, “Y’all like that?” Despite playful teasing from the crowd, the young football star confidently embraced the moment with a great sense of humor.

“One of the student section guys gave my teammate one of the wigs on our way in. We got in the locker room and he was like ‘I got a surprise for you.’ He handed it to me and I was like, ‘nah, no way,” Gaston said.

Moreover, after one game, a member of the opposing team’s student section presented Joey’s teammate with one of the orange wigs, similar to Ice Spice’s hairstyle. Later, someone surprised Joey by passing the wig to him. Initially taken aback, he couldn’t believe the gesture. The ‘In Ha Mood’ singer’s fame has become a playful element during his games, with opponents using it to troll the rising football star.

Joey Gaston Turns Banter into Motivation

The Iona Prep QB sees the trolling and banter on the field as fuel for his competitive fire. When defensive ends taunt him after a sack, it ignites his determination to excel in the next play. Joey mentioned that opposing defensive ends sometimes engage in friendly banter after making a play against him, saying things like “You thought I was feelin’ you?”, referencing one of her sister’s songs.

“Defensive ends get a sack and be like ‘you thought I was feelin’ you?’ They give me a little line or whatever and it just adds to the competitiveness because I’m like, ‘watch what’s going to happen next play?’ It’s all love.”

In the interview, Joey Gaston also revealed that his sister played collegiate volleyball and, while he was growing up, he preferred watching her play instead of spending time at home playing video games. He recalls how she used to be one of the smallest on her team, which strikes a chord with him as he also finds himself consistently the smallest on the gridiron.

Gaston has supported his sister throughout her journey and takes immense pride in her achievements. When questioned about who’s more athletic, Joey cheerfully claimed the title for himself, emphasizing his love for sports while acknowledging his sister’s musical talents.