Andrew Tate Goes Off On Taylor Swift’s Companion Ice Spice For Wearing Upside Down Cross At the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift was the center of attention at the Super Bowl LVIII, yet her friends at the game, Blake Lively and Ice Spice, had their own share of the spotlight as well. Ice Spice soon went viral on social media for her puzzled looks during the game, eliciting all sorts of reactions. However, that’s not the only reason why she became the talk of the town, as her choice of accessories for the game caught the attention of former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

In a clip posted by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Andrew Tate slammed Ice Spice for wearing a “satanic” inverted cross during the 2024 Super Bowl. Tate firmly voiced worry over her actions, noting the presence of demons and calling for awareness of such signs. Moreover, he pondered on the reasons behind Ice Spice’s popularity and questioned if people needed further hints to notice the signal she sends.

In Andrew’s words:

“You have someone wearing an upside down cross, making devil symbols at the biggest cultural event in American history (Super Bowl). Everything I said about how you can see demons if you pay attention. Did you look at her and think that’s a demon? Maybe you didn’t. But after listening to this, please, pay attention.” “She is wearing an upside-down cross. The Matrix has made her famous. Nobody knows why, it’s certainly not because of fu**ing talent. She’s making devil symbols. What more? What kind of clue are you looking for? If those aren’t the clues you need,” Tate added.

Many NFL fans’ posts had alarming reactions about Ice Spice supposedly showing a satanic gesture. The pendant, created by New York jeweler Alex Moss, does feature an inverted cross. However, in Catholic belief, the inverted cross represents the martyrdom of St. Peter and is known as the Cross of St. Peter. This symbol does not have any devilish or satanic connotations.

Previously, well-known actors like Chelsea Clinton and Melinda Gates have also been criticized for the same reason.

Who Gifted Ice Spice The Pendant That Andrew Tate Firmly Disapproves?

Media house TMZ also confirmed that the pendant was created by Alex Moss with gold and baby pink sapphires and has no ungodly or devilish connections. The design is a part of his new collection and is only supposed to be looked at as a stylish accessory.

Ice Spice is one of the first stars of her caliber to own this distinctive piece. TMZ sources also confirmed that American rapper Playboi Carti gifted the piece of jewelry to her. Playboi Carti is indeed known for his gothic and vampire aesthetics, however, his gift has no further satanic relations.