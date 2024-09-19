If Arch Manning’s Name Was Mike Davis, Would He Still Be a Five-Star Prospect? — CFB Insider Shares Honest Take

December 02, 2023: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning walks off the field after the Big 12 Conference Championship NCAA, College League, USA college football game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20231202_zma_c04_203 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

What makes Arch Manning a top college prospect? Excellent skills on the field or his family name? This has been a hot topic among all the NFL fans since Arch made his college debut.

Advertisement

Manning’s 4 touchdown performance against the UTSA team was enough to convince most of the NFL world but long-time college football insider Bruce Feldman still wants to see more.

On an episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Bruce Feldman claimed that Jr Manning was performing ‘as advertised‘ and there was no doubt in his ability. However, according to him, his family name has given him a boost that most young QBs from smaller A2 high schools would never get:

“He was a five-star guy and sometimes you wonder if his name if his name was not Arch Manning but if was was like Mike Davis would he have been a five-star guy at that high school.” “He has a lot of ability and everybody who’s been around him can’t say enough good things about him so I’m interested to see not just this weekend but how he continues to keep playing.”

Arch got limited playtime in the first two games as the Longhorns’ backup quarterback. His breakout performance came in the third game where he displayed brilliance and scored five touchdowns. And now Quinn Ewers is out with an injury so Arch might get a bigger shot to show his talent.

In Texas, the quarterback debate is heating up with many analysts claiming that Ewers’s injury could give Arch a permanent spot in the starting lineup. Feldman gave his take on how the team might use the two quarterbacks against different opponents.

Ewers’ injury golden opportunity for Arch

Feldman revealed that Ewers’s injury could force HC Sarkisian to bench him for the next two weeks and give Arch the starting QB role against ULM and MS State.

He explained that the team’s next two fixtures are against ‘easier’ teams and Arch should be able to handle them giving Ewers more time to recover.

In his opinion, Ewers was unlikely to return before the game against a highly-rated Oklahoma, which would be too much for the young quarterback to handle.

With just a few games under his belt, it’s still premature to put Manning in the front seat but his performance in the next two games could give the rookie some much-needed experience as a starting QB and prepare him for the full-time role next year.