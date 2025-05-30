Joel Klatt Backs Arch Manning As “the Second Best Quarterback in College Football”

There’s no name in college football today that draws as much attention as Arch Manning, and rightly so. Not only is he the heir to football royalty and the biggest projected recruit of his class, but he is also the undisputed QB1 for the Texas Longhorns.

While it’s true that the 21-year-old has a relatively small sample size (hasn’t even thrown 1,000 yards in his career), the hype around him has never slowed down — if anything, it’s only gotten louder.

And the latest to raise volume is a veteran CFB analyst. In his latest appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Joel Klatt made his stance crystal clear: Arch Manning is “the second best quarterback in college football.”

“The second best,” he repeated, while explaining why the Longhorns quarterback’s game is so lethal. “He threatens every blade of grass on the field. He’s accurate, smart, and better throwing the ball downfield than even Quinn Ewers was.”

But Klatt didn’t stop there as he compared Manning’s movement and scrambling ability to Trevor Lawrence’s early Clemson days. “He flashed this ability to run… That looks like Trevor,” he added.

If Arch Manning is No. 2, who’s No. 1? According to Klatt, it’s Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik — a former five-star recruit and three-time state champ from Texas powerhouse Westlake High.

But the positives don’t end here. Klubnik impressively finished 2024 with the highest PFF passing grade among the group (87.7), thanks to his polished fundamentals and ability to read intermediate zone coverage. But at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, concerns linger about his size and how it impacts velocity and accuracy when throwing over the line.

Still, Klatt sees him as the most complete package heading into 2025, with Arch right behind him — and in terms of NFL projection, perhaps even neck and neck.

That said, some analysts have rated the Texas star as the clear-cut numero uno prospect next year. The Athletic‘s Nick Baumgardner, for instance, has Arch Manning as the potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It’s true that there’s no guarantee Manning will declare early for the Draft next year. However, the conversation around his prospects stems from the fact that he has eligibility through the 2026 season to throw his hat into the NFL-sized ring.

All said and done, Arch’s skills and potential are clear as day. A glimpse of this was seen last season, when Manning threw for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and a QBR of 87.5 despite only coming in the middle of the season post-Quinn Ewers’ injury.

Despite his short stay, he was able to torch UL Monroe and Mississippi State’s defenses in back-to-back starts, totaling 583 passing yards and four touchdowns over those games.

So, is the hype deserved? Klatt thinks so. And based on the glimpses we’ve seen, Arch Manning isn’t just a name — he’s a quarterback with top-tier traits, elite lineage, and the rare potential to live up to both.

However, the dynamics for Arch change this year, with Ewers now in the NFL (drafted by the Miami Dolphins) and the QB1 spot being his. Safe to say, all eyes will be on him this season.