“If it was that easy, Usain Bolt would be playing in the NFL”: LeBron James’ Toughness Wouldn’t Cut In The NFL As Chris Carter Blasts Claims That Lakers Star Could Have Played Pro Football

LeBron James has previously talked about potentially playing in the NFL and how he had offers from teams, but former Vikings receiver Chris Carter doesn’t think he could have made it.

Apparently during the 2011 NBA season, LeBron James received offers from several NFL teams who genuinely believed James could help their cause.

James also said he “seriously considered it” showing that there was a potential opportunity there. The teams interested in James included the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys & Seattle Seahawks offered LeBron James a tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout. His friends talked him out of it, but James told The Athletic today that he “would have made the team.” HS Stats:

However, the NFL does require a certain amount of toughness and frankly, Chris Carter doesn’t believe that LeBron’s toughness in the NBA wouldn’t have carried over to the NFL.

Chris Carter Doesn’t Think LeBron James Could Have Survived In The NFL

LeBron certainly could have been in the NFL. As mentioned above, he was being recruited by the Seahawks and Cowboys, and according to LeBron he definitely could have made the team. He said:

“I would have made the team. I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried, but I would have made the team. I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.”

Chris Carter recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show, and the two discussed James’ NFL prospects. Patrick asked him, “Could he have been (Randy) Moss, could he have been (Terrell) Owens, could he have been Calvin Johnson?”

Carter’s response was simple:

“If it was that easy, Usain Bolt would be playing somewhere (in the NFL). You know, all of a sudden, Dan, guys come up out the surface and they hit you, and they say things to you. …And most track athletes, they don’t have that type of temperament. And I would say NBA toughness is a different type of toughness and grit than what you need to play in the NFL.”

The hypotheticals are endless. Former NFL linebacker also had a similar response to LeBron’s confidence as he said he would’ve knocked all of his teeth out if he ever made it.

Of course, it’s hard to say just based on LeBron’s physique as he seems NFL ready, but the conditioning required to be successful in the NFL is completely different for the NFL than the NBA. Maybe LeBron could have been great at football if he really worked at it.

