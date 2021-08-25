“Mac Jones is a good quarterback so I started trash talking him”: Matthew Judon Was At Patriots Rookie QB’s Throat To Toughen Him Up During Practice

Mac Jones has come into his own recently, with impressive performances in both preseason games and practice. And LB Matthew Judon is not letting his rookie QB easy.

Mac Jones lucked into an incredible opportunity to make a push for becoming the Patriots Starting QB. And he seems to be making quite the impression on his teammates.

The current starting QB for the Patriots, Cam Newton must sit out half of this week’s practices because of what the team is calling a “misunderstanding” about testing requirements. Locked in a battle with rookie Mac Jones, Newton will have to miss the first joint practice with the New York Giants on Wednesday and will only be able to be eligible to return on Thursday.

The Patriots announced that QB Cam Newton will be out five days as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, “due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities.” pic.twitter.com/b8Cmouhtj6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2021

With Mac Jones having a strong training camp, a lot of fans have been questioning Newton’s starting spot. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

Cam + Mac balled out in #NFLPreseason Week 2:@CameronNewton: 8/9, 103 pass yards, 1 TD@MacJones_10: 13/19, 149 pass yards pic.twitter.com/FVaFE5MeV7 — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2021

Matthew Judon and Mac Jones got into a trash-talking battle

With the rookie taking over the starting Reps, his teammates have been taking notice of his talent. And Jones has reached the point where he’s comfortable engaging in some trash-talking with the Patriots defense.

Specifically, on Tuesday, he got into it with Matt Judon during one of the competitive 11-on-11 periods.

“Just a little teammate banter,” Judon said with a smile following the workout. “Mac is a good quarterback, and he’s reading his stuff well, so I just talked trash (to him).”

And Jones, who started 18-of-20 during full-team drills, responded.

Mac Jones is one of the first players on the field for Patriots practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/AUiSjsy7tl — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 24, 2021

“I don’t remember what he said, man. That’s how you become a good trash talker,” said Judon “You focus out what they said and just say what you gotta say. That’s how you become a good trash talker.”

Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. And that seems to be the case after 2 weeks of the preseason. But the next few days might be crucial for Mac Jones to turn things around.

Jones still has work to do if he wants to cement himself as the Patriots QB. But with veterans like Matthew Judon going at him, and his performance unaffected, the rook could indeed push Cam Newton the Starting spot.

