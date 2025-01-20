“If Kirby Smart is at $13 Million….”: Chico Cleveland and Unk Debate Deion Sanders’ Market Value in College Football

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders took over a team that went 1-11 before him and led them to an impressive 9-3 finish in his second, securing a Bowl game appearance while narrowly missing out on the playoffs. Folsom Field consistently hit record attendance, the program saw a surge in revenue, and Colorado became a magnet for top-tier recruits and high-profile coaching staff. With such rapid success and influence, the question arises: What is Sanders’ market value as he enters his third season in Colorado?

Unk and Chico discuss Coach Prime’s market value, reflecting his successful time after two seasons in Colorado. According to them, the floor of the top college coaches is $9 million. For someone like Deion, it’s just over $11 million. Anyone suggesting he deserves less than that isn’t thinking objectively.

” We talked about the current coaching market and that has a floor of about $9 million. Then you have to talk about what Deion Sanders brings to the table. And I think that number is north of $11 million if Kirby Smart is at $13 million.”

Upon getting the Colorado job, Deion signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the school. He received $5.7 million in 2024. But many believe it’s time for the Colorado to increase his compensation and he needs to renegotiate his contract after the likes of Kurt Cignetti signing $9 million a year contracts.

Coach Prime has been drawing significant attention, with strong links to the vacant head coaching position in Dallas. Under his leadership, the Buffaloes have gained national exposure, secured more prime-time slots, and revitalized their program’s reputation.

But has he achieved more than coaches like Steve Sarkisian, Ryan Day, Dan Lanning, or Dabo Swinney to warrant earning more than them?

Probably not—most of these coaches boast more wins, playoff appearances, and sustained success. However, the market doesn’t strictly operate on past accomplishments. It values what a coach brings to the table, and in that regard, Deion Sanders has arguably delivered more impact for a smaller program like Colorado than many of his peers at larger, more established schools.

At the top of the list is Kirby Smart, a two-time National Champion, earning $13.2 million annually. Dabo Swinney, who has been with Clemson since 2009 and led them to two national titles, follows with a salary of $11.1 million.

Steve Sarkisian earns $10.6 million at Texas, having guided the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinals. Lincoln Riley, despite USC’s struggles since his arrival, still makes $10.043 million a year after signing a 10-year, $110 million deal in 2021.

Ryan Day, whose Ohio State team is set to compete in the National Championship this season, earns $10.021 million annually. Meanwhile, Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer each bring in $10 million per year.

These contract values are determined by a variety of factors, including a coach’s past success, their ability to attract talent, the value they bring to the program, and the financial resources of their school.