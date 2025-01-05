“I’m Forced to Wear Pants Like That”: Cam Newton Reveals Why He Wears Tight Bottoms After Joe Burrow Disapproves of the Style

From winning a National Championship to being a Heisman winner, Joe Burrow shares many similarities with Cam Newton as football players. The duo also has a similar fashion sense, as they delved deep in a recent interview. But for the Bengals QB, the buck stops at the skinny tight pants that Cam wears. Although, in Newton’s defense, his skinny-fitting bottoms are more of a time-saving practice than a fashion choice.

Advertisement

Burrow recently sat down for an interview with Newton, where the duo rated each other’s viral fashion statements. The exercise was conducted by each of them raising a photograph of their counterpart’s outfits, which they then rated spontaneously.

While the two mostly exchanged pleasantries and compliments about their outfits, Burrow couldn’t hide his reaction after seeing Cam Newton suffocate his lower body with skinny, tight jeans.

“l don’t think l’d wear the pants like that, bro,” said the Bengals QB while reacting to the photo of Cam Newton in a three-piece suit.

Interestingly enough, the former Panthers QB agreed with Burrow’s candid assessment. Newton went on to reveal that he has actually been forced to wear tight bottoms due to a mismatch between the size of his quadriceps and his waist. This is a common issue faced by many high-functioning athletes, as their quadriceps bulk up while their waist thins out due to repeated exercise and genetics.

Cam explained that he has to wear a size 36 pant to fit his waist. However, due to his quad muscles requiring a larger pant size, his pants end up looking tight-fitting. But shouldn’t Newton consider opting for custom-tailored pants to solve this problem? In an ideal world, that would be the solution, but the former Panthers QB is a busy man.

The “4th & 1” podcast host pointed out that he doesn’t have enough time to visit a tailor, so he relies on off-the-shelf outfits to style himself.

“So l’ll tell you this and whether people want to agree with it or not, but l’m forced to wear my pants like that because that’s probably a 36 waist… And I don’t have time to waste. It’s Shopper code. If it’s not there when I need it, then I don’t get it too.”

cam newton dresses like a wizard trying to look like a muggle pic.twitter.com/OFVF9xjBNh — bobby (@bobby) October 30, 2016

Burrow’s disagreement with Cam’s outfit choices doesn’t end here. Reacting to Cam’s various suit ensembles, the Bengals talisman shared that he was a big suit guy himself during his rookie days. However, much like his blonde buzz cut, Burrow quickly discarded that look due to how uncomfortable wearing suits made him feel.

Joe thus cited this as the reason behind his transitioning into baggy clothes and sweatshirts — outfits that we regularly see the QB rock these days. Cam, however, didn’t seem to see the “aura” in wearing streetwear for events and occasions.

In response, Burrow noted that he now chooses to experiment and make a statement with the colors of the outfit rather than the outfit itself. Because, for Joe, clothes should always serve their one major purpose — comfort.