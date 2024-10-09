“I’m Going to Be Me”: Jets Interim HC Jeff Ulbrich Shows Promise for an Improved Team After Robert Saleh Ousting

While Jets fans are still processing Robert Saleh’s unexpected firing, interim HC Jeff Ulbrich does not have the same luxury. Ulbrich’s first job is to win the confidence of the passionate Jets fanbase. So, when asked by reporters what he would like to convey to the fans as his first message as the new head coach, Ulbrich expressed nothing but confidence in himself.

Advertisement

While most fans often expect their interim head coach to emulate a revered figure from their past, Ulbrich made it clear that he was going to be his authentic self. He justified this stance by highlighting the astute standards he has set in his 20+ years as a coach and player in the NFL.

Ulbrich, 47, then provided more context and hope to fans in his message. He asked them to recall the defensive solidity he has achieved in New York since his appointment as Defensive Coordinator in 2021.

“I’m going to be me. I’ve been part of the NFL for over 20 years as a player and coach. I have an unwavering standard of play. I’d like to think what you’ve seen on our defense is a reflection of that.”

“I’m just gonna be me every day, and bring a level of authenticity — my energy, my toughness, my grit, my experience in this league, and from that standpoint I’m very excited about connecting with this locker room, elevating everybody,” he continued.

Jeff Ulbrich’s message to #Jets fans: “I’m gonna be me. I love this game. I’ve been part of the NFL for over 20 years now as a player & a coach. All I know is how to be me, & I’d like to say that that’s someone that relates to the players. I think playing has helped me do that… pic.twitter.com/aweN5p9Qm9 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 8, 2024

It’s always refreshing when a new coach enters a team with so much positivity and confidence. It sure seems like a big positive for the club and its fanbase. However, the Green Gang nation is taking its sweet time in accepting Ulbrich.

Jets fans are cautious about Ulbrich’s words

While the interim head coach sounded really confident and clear in his message to fans, many couldn’t overlook the indirect shot he took at the state of his team’s offense.

In response to his comment, “What you’ve seen on our defense is a reflection of that,” one fan quipped, “Wow. Of our defense.”

Wow. Of our defense Obviously not the offense. — Alex Morizio (@AlexMorizio74) October 8, 2024

Other Jets fans, meanwhile, lauded their new head coach for his clarity, but they still posed a similar question: What can you do to improve the offense?

Great, would like to know what he’s going to do about the offense. — Sane Man in L.A. (@Leigh_Bryant75) October 8, 2024

I don’t see how this improves the offense tho — K. Alex (@K_Alex1) October 9, 2024

A few of them also noted how this statement is eerily similar to what Robert Saleh had said in his early days. However, for what it’s worth, they have more faith in Jeff than the recently ousted head coach.

Saleh said something similar in his intro but I actually believe Ulbrich — Homegrown Jets (@HomegrownJets) October 8, 2024

While it’s understandable why Jets fans are taking their time in buying into Jeff’s promises, Ulbrich has already proven his defensive acumen on the field.

With that said, it will be interesting to see what the Ulbrich era has in store for us. Fans will get a glimpse of this next week when the Jets take on the Bills at MetLife Stadium.