NFL Insider Weighs In On Whether UFL Could Be a League Feeder With a Down Year In Just Its 2nd Season

Mar 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Roughnecks quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (6) comes onto the field before a game between the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Roughnecks at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

It’s barely been two years, and the UFL is already trying to answer a question that spring football leagues have battled for decades — can it last, and can it matter?

Born from the merger of the USFL and XFL, the UFL entered its second season with momentum, structure, and a clear opportunity to serve as a proving ground for players just outside the NFL bubble. But while the on-field product has mostly held its own, the business side has taken a hit.

Not only is attendance down, but even ticket renewals have cratered. Moreover, the league’s marketing efforts in local markets have been sluggish at best. Even in cities like Birmingham and St. Louis — considered two of the league’s strongest bases — season ticket renewal rates were reported to be below 40%.

As a result, merchandise sales have missed targets. Add to all these factors a slew of internal shakeups, and things around the UFL have never been more uncertain. Simply put, this isn’t the sophomore campaign the league had hoped for. That said, there are some positives for the spring league. Talent, for instance, is still coming through the system.

So naturally, when Ari Meirov appeared on his YouTube channel recently to discuss the state of the UFL, he made one thing clear — the league’s role as a potential NFL feeder isn’t dead. Far from it.

“You know, being a spring league, it is so difficult to bring attention to the league,” Meirov said. “I saw the numbers — they were down this year for the UFL compared to the year before, just because there isn’t much star power there when it comes to the players.”

Still, he highlighted a key pathway that’s quietly becoming a pattern. “The biggest success when it comes to UFL to the NFL has been at the kicker position,” Meirov noted, especially bringing up new Jets signee Harrison Mevis — the 242-pound kicker who went 20-for-21 on field goals this spring — as the latest example.

“Brandon Aubrey in Dallas is going to become the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, possibly as early as this offseason… Jake Bates was an unbelievable kicker last year for the Lions. Both those guys came from the UFL,” Meirov further added.

But it’s not just about kickers that the NFL has noticed.

“All 32 NFL teams… now also have CFL and UFL and all these other spring leagues where they are checking out these players and watching the film,” Meirov said, adding that even quarterbacks like PJ Walker, Taylor Heinicke, and UFL MVP Bryce Perkins have taken steps through this system.

“This is a shot to be at training camp and try to make a roster — at the very least, a practice squad spot. And the UFL is a great way of doing it. I just hope it doesn’t die down,” Meirov added, acknowledging the challenges facing the league’s visibility and fan interest.

So yes, the UFL’s second season hasn’t gone according to plan. And if the ticket sales, staffing turnover, and local apathy continue, the questions about long-term viability will only grow louder.

But the on-field pathway remains open. So for now, the UFL is still a stepping stone — especially for players willing to fight for that second chance. And for some, that’s all they need to live their dream of playing football at the biggest stage in the world.