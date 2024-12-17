“I’m Not Really Shocked”: Jon Gruden Wasn’t Surprised to See Bill Belichick Showing Interest in the UNC Job

After nearly half a century of coaching NFL teams, not many had Bill Belichick coaching in the NCAA on their bucket list. However, as fate would have it, or perhaps it was a strategic plan Belichick had cooked up, the former Patriots head coach has taken the reins of the UNC Tar Heels with a five-year contract. This move came as unexpectedly as his decision to part ways with Tom Brady in 2020, but Jon Gruden understands and supports the decision Belichick made last week.

On the latest episode of Bussin’ With The Boys, Gruden said that he wasn’t shocked at all when the Belichick-UNC marriage was announced. The former Raiders HC thinks that Belichick will not only spearhead an NCAA program in Chapel Hill, which he considers a good place, but will also have the chance to bring his son, Stephen, along. And in due time, Belichick can pass the baton to his son.

“I’m not really shocked as many people are. I think he’s got a son, who is a very good young coach. The opportunity to maybe bring your son to Chapel Hill… there’s a lot of good stuff there… finish your coaching career (there) with your son (will be a good ending).”

The Tar Heels have struggled significantly in the ACC; it’s the basketball team that the program is known for. However, like many, Gruden believes that Belichick can push the football program back to relevance in the coming years.

“Perhaps (he can) get the program back to where people say, ‘Wow, we gotta play North Carolina,'” Gruden added.

Gruden also has a theory about why Belichick ultimately decided to move to Chapel Hill. During the sit-down interview, he mentioned reading about Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend and suggested that perhaps a change could be good for the couple. Having coached the Patriots for over two decades—most of the 21st century—this transition, in Gruden’s eyes, makes even more sense.

“He has got a new girlfriend. I see that all over the internet… And I think Belichick might be looking for something different. How would you like to live in New England for 15 years? Pretty young girlfriend, have some fun, kick some ass.”

Whatever Belichick has in mind, it will take time for the Tar Heels to establish their foothold in the NCAA. The new head coach has always been no-nonsense, and the staff he’s assembling will reflect the same approach.

Belichick implemented the same strategy in New England, and even pro players weren’t fans of it. Who knows how college athletes will respond.