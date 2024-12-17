mobile app bar

“I’m Not Really Shocked”: Jon Gruden Wasn’t Surprised to See Bill Belichick Showing Interest in the UNC Job

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jon Gruden and Bill Belichick

Jon Gruden (left) and Bill Belichick (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

After nearly half a century of coaching NFL teams, not many had Bill Belichick coaching in the NCAA on their bucket list. However, as fate would have it, or perhaps it was a strategic plan Belichick had cooked up, the former Patriots head coach has taken the reins of the UNC Tar Heels with a five-year contract. This move came as unexpectedly as his decision to part ways with Tom Brady in 2020, but Jon Gruden understands and supports the decision Belichick made last week.

On the latest episode of Bussin’ With The Boys, Gruden said that he wasn’t shocked at all when the Belichick-UNC marriage was announced. The former Raiders HC thinks that Belichick will not only spearhead an NCAA program in Chapel Hill, which he considers a good place, but will also have the chance to bring his son, Stephen, along. And in due time, Belichick can pass the baton to his son.

“I’m not really shocked as many people are. I think he’s got a son, who is a very good young coach. The opportunity to maybe bring your son to Chapel Hill… there’s a lot of good stuff there… finish your coaching career (there) with your son (will be a good ending).”

The Tar Heels have struggled significantly in the ACC; it’s the basketball team that the program is known for. However, like many, Gruden believes that Belichick can push the football program back to relevance in the coming years.

“Perhaps (he can) get the program back to where people say, ‘Wow, we gotta play North Carolina,'” Gruden added.

Gruden also has a theory about why Belichick ultimately decided to move to Chapel Hill. During the sit-down interview, he mentioned reading about Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend and suggested that perhaps a change could be good for the couple. Having coached the Patriots for over two decades—most of the 21st century—this transition, in Gruden’s eyes, makes even more sense.

“He has got a new girlfriend. I see that all over the internet… And I think Belichick might be looking for something different. How would you like to live in New England for 15 years? Pretty young girlfriend, have some fun, kick some ass.”

Whatever Belichick has in mind, it will take time for the Tar Heels to establish their foothold in the NCAA. The new head coach has always been no-nonsense, and the staff he’s assembling will reflect the same approach.

Belichick implemented the same strategy in New England, and even pro players weren’t fans of it. Who knows how college athletes will respond.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these