Inspired by Tom Brady, 3X Super Bowl Champ Highlights Jerry West’s “Team Sport” Message

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady talked about ‘teamwork’ during his induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, something a player of his stature is no stranger to. As it turns out, three-time Super Bowl champ Michael Lombardi, who spent his three-year-long tenure in Foxborough alongside Brady, shares the same sentiment.

During his recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show,’ Lombardi addressed the elements of leadership and teamwork that TB12 passionately spoke of during his induction speech. Lombardi also found the same type of sentiment in another legend, Jerry West, who won just one NBA championship as a player but eight more as an executive.

He stressed that true leadership goes beyond commanding attention. It involves fostering a sense of unity and creating a supportive team environment, something easily found during Brady’s era in New England and Jerry’s tenure with the LA Lakers.

“Everyone thinks leadership is about some person getting others to listen to them. No, it’s about creating a following, and a sense of belonging. Through belonging, you create a team. It’s about how we turn amateurs into professionals and make someone understand the importance of working together for a collective cause,” Lombardi said.

The former executive then talked about Jerry West, who unfortunately passed away on June 12 at the age of 86. Lombardi remembered the late icon as someone who relished each of his wins but always struggled to cope with the losses, which only elevated his mindset as well as his team’s.

“We lost a great executive, a great West Virginian, Jerry West, recently. He always talked about teamwork. He won one title in 1972 but relished in all the ones he won as an executive. He knew it was a team sport. Despite his greatness, he couldn’t get over losing, which drove him crazy because it was all about winning titles. Ultimately, that’s what Brady understood: it’s about becoming professionals and working hard,” Lombardi continued.

Lombardi also pointed out how a similar formula has propelled franchises like the Kansas City Chiefs under Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

“That’s why Kansas City has won two (back-to-back) Super Bowls. Mahomes and Andy Reid get it—there’s no easy road to success. It’s full of ups and downs,” Lombardi further said.

The former executive certainly has a point. For instance, look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ five-decade-long Super Bowl drought. However, as soon as Mahomes was thrust into the starting position, the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl. Subsequently, they appeared in the big game three more times, winning two of them.

Coming back to Tom Brady’s induction, it is essential to note that this event was specific to the New England Patriots Hall of Fame and not the national Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tom Brady will have to wait a few years before being eligible for that honor due to the five-year wait.

However, there’s no question that he will eventually join the ranks in Canton, Ohio, due to his plethora of achievements, which include seven Super Bowl victories; six with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That said, while Tom Brady awaits his national NFL HoF induction, his Patriots Hall of Fame speech struck a chord with Pat McAfee well. After Lombardy presented his argument, Pat hailed Brady’s words, given the trend of self-centered athletes in today’s era.

McAfee Praises Brady’s HoF Speech in the Era of Self-Centeredness

During the same interview, the former Colts punter stressed the need for teamwork over achievements, admiring Brady for promoting the concept of unity in sports, which was quite overlooked before the NFL QB hung up his cleats.

Pat apparently worries that the aspiring young athletes have zero awareness of the importance of collaboration within a team. He pointed out how most of them prioritize publicized college commitments or securing NIL deals before proving their worth on the field.

“I appreciate everything that Tom and you are kind of laying out here because there is a real fear. I don’t know if it’s by a lot of people or just some people who have been part of team sports their entire life, that the modern generation currently going through professional athleticism has no idea about the team mantra. They’re living in a society that is promoting them as one,” said McAfee.

Therefore, Pat is super happy that Brady is encashing his star status to convey the right message to future NFL stars and young college athletes.