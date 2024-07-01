Will Jordan Love Get a $55 Million Deal? Michael Lombardi Details Why Packers Are Delaying His Contract

With training camp fast approaching, the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love haven’t finalized a contract extension. After declining the fifth-year option under his rookie-scale contract, the Packers signed Love to a one-year extension, covering the 2024 season. But Michael Lombardi thinks getting this contract done is going to be tricky.

Love can be a free agent after the upcoming season if both sides don’t finalize a new deal however, as former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ because of all the considerations that come into play, it’s not going to be easy.

According to the former front office executive, Love’s sample size for playing well could be a point of contention during contract negotiations. Love’s camp, led by agent David Mulugheta, will argue how his client elevated his game during the latter part of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Packers could pump the brakes and say he started playing well only from November until their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Therefore, Lombardi added that the Packers would love to see more of Jordan Love’s high-level performances because there’s still a concern about whether his strong finish is an aberration more than the norm by which he will play.

“The Packers, (director of football operations) Russ Ball is gonna argue that we’ll pay on the come. We’ll certainly pay a base level, but we want to see more of this player playing at that level. They’re gonna have to find a way to meet in the middle, whether it’s through incentives, whether it’s through yearly buildup in terms of increasing the salary per year.”

Could this mean Jordan Love will get top dollar in his next contract? Whichever way their negotiations prevail, the quarterback market’s trend works in Love’s favor after Jared Goff ($53 million average) and Trevor Lawrence ($55 million) agreed to contract extensions this offseason.

Signing Jordan Love to Another Short-Term Contract Would Be Unwise?

As the discussion went further, McAfee suggested the Packers give Love a two-year, $100 million contract with $80 million guaranteed. Both parties could also renegotiate the deal after one season, especially if Love maintained or exceeded his performance during his last ten games in 2023 (playoffs included).

However, Lombardi doesn’t see that happening for Jordan Love because the team will want more years if they guarantee most of the money. Instead, if the Packers come up with a short-term offer, Love is better off with less guaranteed money but more chances to earn through incentives and performance bonuses.

“So, if you’re asking me to guarantee 80 percent of the deal and I’m only getting two years, why am I doing that? I mean, if I do a two-year contract and I’m Jordan Love, you don’t need to guarantee anything in writing because I’m gonna earn it all. That’s what David’s gonna argue. You’re not gonna cut him after a year; he’s too good of a player.”

There’s more riding on Jordan Love’s contract because it could establish a fair market value for the impending extensions of Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa. Likewise, getting Love to sign an extension below the $55 million average ceiling can be a bargain if he ends up being as good as his predecessor, four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers.