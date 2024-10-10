Instead of the Hipsters & Whiz Kids, Jets Need Alpha Mike Vrabel to Fix Things: Colin Cowherd

Oct 1, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel yells to an official during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Cowherd thinks it’s time the Jets bring on an “alpha man” to New York. After Robert Saleh’s sacking, the Jets are on the lookout for a new head coach, and Cowherd knows just the man they need.

Taking to his podcast, the analyst did not hold back any punches, as he roasted the Jets and their current coaching personnel, and detailed what they need now that the HC chair is empty:

“This is the Jets. A broken franchise. You need a grown man. You need an alpha. You need Mike Vrabel. Not three grown men who won a ribbon at the local science fair, the whiz kids, the hipsters.”

Cowherd also seems to be under the impression that Aaron Rodgers is running the show in New York. He highlighted the need for the front office to bring in someone who will not get goaded by the veteran QB:

“Go get a man. A former player, who’s not going to be pushed around by Aaron. He’ll take Aaron out to the parking lot for an attitude adjustment. He doesn’t care about Aaron Rodgers. Nor should he, he’s an average quarterback.”

The idea of the former Titans coach taking up the HC position is already gaining steam. Jeff Ulbrich is currently the interim head coach for the Jets but Cowherd clearly doesn’t think he’s good enough.

Ulbrich could very well get the job if things go smoothly in the interim. But as the Jets find it challenging to distinguish themselves from other NFL teams, even with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, they need someone with grit and experience to save the flailing organization.

Another favorite for Jets HC floating around has been former Patriots HC Bill Belichick.

Coach Belichick to New York?

Having parted ways with the Patriots in January, Belichick awaits his next coaching job. Having gotten no serious interest in the offseason, the Jets could be a viable landing spot for the legendary head coach. However, will his history with the team ever let that linkup materialize?

While Belichick has often praised Rodgers for his abilities, he remains a Jets hater. After all, he spent 25 years coaching their fiercest rivals in New England.

Belichick also has a history with the Jets from inside the camp. He served as New York’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 1997 to 1999 and was poised to take over as the franchise’s head coach in 2000, succeeding Bill Parcells.

However, Belichick resigned just one day after his hiring in January 2000, coinciding with the month Woody Johnson acquired the team. And considering Johnson is still at the helm in New York, Patriots insider Tom E. Curran has called Belichick joining the Jets highly unlikely:

“When we talk about the Jets, he’s never gonna work for an owner who’s a boob like that. Never…Woody Johnson is not a respected individual.”

Belichick’s animosity toward the Jets is profound, stemming from a tumultuous history that makes a return to the franchise virtually impossible.

Instead of revisiting past grievances with the Jets, he is more likely to explore opportunities with franchises that align better with his standards and aspirations in the future. But no one can deny that Belichick in New York would make for great TV.