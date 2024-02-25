Is Johnny Manziel Married? Who Is His Ex-Wife Breana Tiesi and Why They Got Divorced?

If you watched Netflix’s Untold episode featuring Johnny Manziel last year — it recounts an intricate yet frightening story that could have ended his life in the midst of serious allegations about domestic violence, drug use, and, of course — the Browns parting their ways with Johnny Football. He was left with about $5 million in his bank account, which he planned to burn through and later attempt suicide with a gun, which fortunately malfunctioned. Indeed, he was in a dark place and his star-studded friend group, including Drake and LeBron James, were gone. Which makes one wonder if this whole ordeal affected his romantic life.

As it turns out, Johnny Manziel linked up with model turned real estate agent Bre Tiesi in 2016 in the aftermath of his farewell with the Browns after failing to stay sober and serious assault allegations, which were dismissed a year later. According to UsMagazine, Manziel and Tiesi announced their engagement even before reaching their first anniversary in March 2017. They tied the knot a year later, but before they could reach their first marriage anniversary, rumors of their split soon became the talk of the town.

It became even more evident when Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating in a few Instagram comments. One of these comments said, “U been married? U been betrayed? I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken fu*k money and fu*k u and every other loser on here.”

Another comment read, “Maybe u should wonder why I would leave him instead of worrying about ‘money’ lucky for him I don’t air out personals and lucky for u you are behind a screen u low life.”

The former NFL star later confirmed the split in an interview with TMZ and expressed gratitude towards both fans and friends who offered their support to the then-separated couple. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star later linked up with actor and comedian Nick Shannon and they now share a child together. Currently, her Instagram is filled with videos with Nick, and time and time again, she has showered praise on her boyfriend.

Is Johnny Manziel currently single?

Following Manziel’s split with Tiesi, the Texas A&M alum started dating social media influencer, Kenzie Werner. The speculations initially surfaced when the duo was spotted together in Miami in early 2022. Kenzie is a micro-blading artist and also has an only fans page.

All hell broke loose last year after a few graphic pictures of Kenzie with a bruised face and body surfaced on her Instagram page, as did domestic violation allegations against Manziel. However, the model later clarified that her account was hacked and asserted that the pictures were unrelated — requesting fans to disregard them.

Nonetheless, Kenzie and Manziel seemed to have called it quits since the former, during his recent chat with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, revealed that he’s currently single. Unc had asked Manziel if he had plans to get hitched again or if he had someone special in his life. The former NFL star emphasized that he’s only focused on his friends, families, and two nieces he often talks to.

Manziel also noted that they were the reason he is where he is — and noted that he only aspires to have financial stability and be there for the family around him.

It’s very uplifting to witness his comeback and see him embrace the Manziel he is meant to be. Surely, we will see more of Johnny Manziel in the future.