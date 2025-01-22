“It Doesn’t Resonate with Me at All”: Mike Pereira Gets Real About ‘Officials Are in the Chiefs’ Pocket’ Criticism

At a time when the Kansas City Chiefs are two wins away from a three-peat, criticisms about officiating remain a major talking point. Fans and analysts have repeatedly pointed out how Patrick Mahomes allegedly receives preferential treatment from the refs. One such example came in the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans on Sunday when Mahomes drew an unnecessary roughness penalty after being hit by Henry To’oTo’o.

Reflecting on the controversy, NFL rules expert Mike Pereira addressed the issue on The Rich Eisen Show when asked if “the officials are in the Chiefs’ pocket.” Pereira didn’t hold back, dismissing the concern and explaining how officials approach decisions during a game without bias.

“Well, it doesn’t resonate with me at all. Not only was I the head of the department for 12 years, but I was also on the field for a couple of years. The idea that you’re looking out for anyone—any team or individual—is a myth. It is an absolute myth. You don’t have time to react and say, ‘This is Goff, I’m not going to call this because it’s Goff,’ or ‘This is Mahomes, I’m not going to call this because it’s Mahomes,” Pereira outlined to Rich Eisen.

In addition, Pereira emphasized the split-second nature of officiating, noting that referees have just 1/26th of a second to see an action and make a determination. “You see a flash and make a decision,” Pereira explained, adding that officials also don’t consider who the player is because their priority is getting the call right—and safeguarding their jobs.

Recalling a personal anecdote, Pereira shared his father’s advice when he first joined the NFL. Notably, it was a gentle plea to his son to not “screw” the San Francisco 49ers team with any of his calls.

“I remember when I got hired by the NFL, my dad’s first request to me was, ‘Don’t screw the 49ers.’ And I said, ‘Dad, how am I going to screw the 49ers?’ He said, ‘Well, you know, if Rice gets up, make sure it’s a catch on the sideline.’ And I’m like, ‘Dad, it’s literally boom-boom. You don’t have time.’”

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also weighed in on the officiating debate during his weekly appearance on 96.5 The Fan on Tuesday night. Reacting to the controversy over the Texans game, Mahomes defended the referees, stating they’re “doing their best to make the best calls” and that he’s not “paying attention” to the ongoing controversy.

Regardless of the controversy, one thing is certain: when the Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday, all eyes will once again be on the officials.