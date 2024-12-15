“It Means Everything”: Jalen Hurts Gets Honest About Representing Michael Jordan’s Shoe Brand

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on the field after win against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Many illustrious athletes have represented Michael Jordan’s brand—Air Jordan—over the years, and Jalen Hurts joined the fray last year. A shoe brand typically known for signing NBA athletes also has a notable presence in football. NFL players like Dak Prescott, Davante Adams, and Stefon Diggs have all signed with the popular brand. But arguably, Hurts is the most prominent among them.

Jalen, a two-time pro bowler, sat down with Cooper Manning and the NFL on FOX to discuss what it means to represent Jordan. “It means everything,” the Eagles quarterback detailed.

“What MJ has been able to establish and the impact he’s had in sports culture, to be able to represent that in this time and set an example for those who watch is great,” Hurts continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on FOX (@nflonfox)

Jalen visited Cooper Manning and a group of high school students as part of his Jordan Wings partnership, much to the students’ surprise. The kids got to sit in and listen to the QB talk about the initiative during his interview. He ended the visit by gifting each of them a pair of his new shoes.

It was a great video that showed just how much Hurts means to the city of Philadelphia and the Jordan brand. The fan reaction to the video was also nice, as Philly faithful took the time to praise their franchise quarterback.

There’s always one fan who has jokes, though. This one couldn’t differentiate which Manning he was looking at during the video.

It seems as though Hurts is grateful to represent the footwear brand. He wears the shoes every game day, sometimes switching them out three or four times. He was also seen wearing two different shoes on each foot during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jordan Brand decided to lock up the All-Pro quarterback following his Super Bowl run with the Eagles in 2022/23. It was a season where Hurts accumulated 4,500 total yards to go along with 35 total touchdowns between the air and ground. He’s one of five quarterbacks ever to achieve 20+ passing touchdowns and 10+ rushing touchdowns.

Other quarterbacks to achieve such a feat include Cam Newton, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, and Kordell Stewart. However, Hurts and Newton are the only two to ever do it twice. But Allen is inching closer this season to a second time doing it as well.

With an 11-2 record, the Eagles and Hurts are set up to make another deep playoff run. Even though Hurts hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards since Week 11, the NFC East team is still finding ways to win.

They are taking a nine-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We’ll see if Hurts’ Jordan cleats can make it 10 in a row on Sunday.