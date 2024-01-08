“It Was a Hell Of a Run”: Julian Edelman Pays Homage To Bill Belichick After Rumored Last Game With the Patriots

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. The Patriots won 34-28. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots were led by Bill Belichick in a potentially era-ending game. They suffered a 17-3 defeat against the New York Jets. Reports hint at the conclusion of Belichick’s tenure in New England following a disappointing 4-13 season. Sunday’s loss may mark the final time Belichick graced the field as a Patriot, drawing acknowledgment even from former player Julian Edelman.

FOX’s broadcast intensified speculation about Belichick’s departure from the Patriots amidst the snowy clash between non-playoff teams. Announcers Chris Meyers and Robert Smith repeatedly delved into the rumors throughout the game, overshadowing the on-field performance with discussions about the potential end of Belichick’s era in New England. Everyone just felt like discussing his future was the only take away from the Patriots’ game in Week 18.

Julian Edelman paid his respects on X, acknowledging the potential end of Belichick’s era with a heartfelt message: “If that really is the end. It was a hell of a run, coach. #FoxboroForever.”

Belichick’s future remains uncertain amid speculation, with links to the Atlanta Falcons and potential interest from the Carolina Panthers if the Patriots opt for a change.

Julian Edelman Has Never Shied Away From Comments on Bill Belichick’s Future with the Patriots

Julian Edelman speculated, about a month ago, on “Fox NFL Kickoff” that only a select few, including Belichick, Robert Kenneth Kraft, and Jonathan Kraft, truly know the head coach’s plans for 2024. Edelman emphasized that the organization might not address the matter until the season concludes, adding an air of uncertainty to Belichick’s future with the team. Now does his tweet fill the air with a little certainty?

“I really honestly think only three people know what’s going to happen next year: Bill, RKK [Robert Kenneth Kraft, the Patriots owner] and Jonathan [Kraft, the team’s president].”

Five years ago, Bill Belichick‘s departure from the Patriots was unimaginable. However, a couple of weeks after speaking for the first time about Coach Belichick’s possible departure, Julian Edelman began to reconcile with the possibility of Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots.

Edelman acknowledged the growing reality during an interview on Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” podcast, expressing hope for a professional and respectful handling of the situation due to Belichick’s significant role in the team’s success.

Julian Edelman suggested an offensive-minded hire, aligning with the league trend after he said that the New England Patriots could seek a successor for the legendary coach and GM. This approach could narrow the field, potentially excluding candidates like the Titans’ Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel’s name circulates as a dream replacement despite his secure position in Nashville. Another internal option is Patriots’ inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, adding intrigue to the evolving coaching landscape in New England.