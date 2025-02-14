Cam Newton Honestly Admits the Carolina Panthers Had a “Loser’s Mentality” in His Rookie NFL Year

With just nine playoff wins throughout their 30 years of existence, the Carolina Panthers are the perpetual pillar of mediocrity in the NFL. Having finished the last two seasons with a combined record of 7-27, the franchise is still a long way from winning its first Super Bowl.

The greatest quarterback in the team’s history, Cam Newton, said that he experienced the mediocre atmosphere firsthand after being selected by the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

On the latest episode of the 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast, the 2015 NFL MVP dissected his previous discussion with the 2024 Heisman trophy winner, Travis Hunter.

In telling Hunter to temper his expectations, Newton explained that

“I went to a locker room full of losers… You’re the top pick pick because that was the worst team in the NFL the year before… Guys didn’t know how to win, how to prepare. It was a culture shock for me.”

His former wide receiver, Steve Smith Sr., posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was “disappointed” in hearing Newton’s comments about the team. Likewise, Geoff Schwartz highlighted that “Sure we went 2-14 but the core of that roster went 12-4 two years beforehand.”

Suffice it to say, that many with ties to the organization did not appreciate Newton’s comments.

“When did we become so sensitive?” Newton questioned. Conceding that his words may have been “aggressive,” he still finds them to be true.

“I’m not specifically talking about those guys, I’m talking about the culture that was there prior to me coming into the locker room. It was a loser’s mentality. Even the following year, when we went 6-10, there was a lot of losing mentalities there were in that locker room, including me.”

Suggesting that the issue with Carolina is far greater than any one individual, Newton stood firm in his assessment that the franchise is unwilling to be great.

Cam recalls his only regret with Steve Smith Sr.

In response to the concerns surrounding his relationship with Smith Sr., Newton explained that the two were able to meet up at Super Bowl LIX. Newton shared part of what was said during their conversation, claiming

“I wish I would have had Steve Smith in the latter part of my career… I didn’t value or know how to communicate with a guy like Steve Smith.”

The relationship between Newton and the Panthers’ organization is fractured, to say the least. The three-time pro bowler famously pointed out that despite giving his all to the franchise, he has yet to be depicted anywhere in Bank of America Stadium.

Regardless of how one feels about the club’s culture, Newton is certainly right about the undeniable stench that’s associated with a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in the last decade.