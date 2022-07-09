“Arch Manning has a more pass oriented offense than Peyton Manning or Eli Manning did”: Archie Manning reveals Texas Longhorn athlete is better than his uncles as a quarterback

Arch Manning is the latest Manning to commit to college, and his grandfather Archie Manning believes he has the upper hand on Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

The youngest Manning quarterback decided to join Texas football in June as a five-star recruit. He’s the number one rated college quarterback prospect playing out of Isidore Newman high school. While many believed that Arch might join a powerhouse like Alabama or go to one of his uncle’s Alma maters, he chose otherwise.

Of course, Arch comes from a very heavy football background. Archie Manning, his grandfather, was a legendary quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, his uncles, are both two-time Super Bowl winners.

Peyton played one of the best quarterback careers ever for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos while Eli Manning was a New York Giant legend.

Arch is playing in the same high school as his uncles though. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning both went to Isidore Newman as well. Arch has received high praise from various sporting websites and analysts.

“He is not only the top pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023 but also its No. 1 overall player per 247Sports’ Composite rankings.”

⁦@ArchManning⁩ breaking down a play on the white board, he’s definitely a Manning 📚 pic.twitter.com/AfVvh1X6rN — #AntHilltoATX (@AtlantaLonghorn) July 8, 2022

Archie Manning reveals how Arch Manning has an edge over Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

Even though 18-year-old Arch Manning still has a year of high school left, his grandfather believes that the young gun has several advantages over his uncles when it comes to quarterbacking.

In 2020, Archie laid out how the game is more adapted for a player like Arch to come in and be successful now than it was back when Peyton and Eli played.

For one, he talked about how offenses are much more pass-oriented now, and so Arch has more throwing opportunities than Peyton or Eli ever did.

Secondly, Arch also received playing time as a freshman, something that definitely gives him the edge over his uncles. However, despite the advantages Arch has, Archie still believes he may be the better player.

After Arch committed this year, Archie explained why he believed his grandson was more pro-ready. “He’s probably a little ahead of them as a freshman,” Archie Manning explained.

“(Arch is) playing good, he’s on a good team, they’re having a lot of success and having a lot of fun and that’s the way it should be.” Archie’s biggest advice, however, is to just have fun. “That’s the one thing I always told my kids and I’ll tell Arch the day before a game. ‘Go have fun.'”

Archie Manning:l believes his grandson, Arch Manning, is ‘ahead of’ Peyton and Eli at this stage:https://t.co/QNMw434MGM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2019

Arch Manning stands at 6’4″ and 215 pounds. He has the ideal frame for a modern day quarterback. Arch Manning also has a $2.1 million NIL valuation. He’s well on his way to becoming a professional star.

