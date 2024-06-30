“It Would Be Eating Me Up”: Former NFL WR Won’t Let Aaron Rodgers Forget He Missed Mandatory Minicamp

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Aaron Rodgers missed the mandatory minicamp this offseason, he has invited scathing criticism from all corners of the NFL world. Former Rams WR Torry Holt is the latest to take shots at the QB, as in his recent appearance at “The Herd,” the former Rams star shared why Rodgers’ actions are “totally unacceptable” to him.

Torry first explained to the viewers the importance of the mandatory minicamp in the buildup to the season. The former WR rightly explained that the minicamps are the first time when the entire roster meets, which is significantly important for team building, chemistry, and settling into new strategies. Thus, for Torry, the Jets’ main man missing the minicamp is the biggest blow for the struggling franchise.

“The mandatory minicamp is kind of when it all starts,” he said. “It’s when the coach steps in there and says here’s where we’re going; here’s what we’re trying to accomplish and your main guy not [being] there is certainly a cause of concern for me. It would be eating me up if I’m not in minicamp with my teammates like I can’t even stomach that.”

Torry then recalled that the only time he missed a training camp was when he was negotiating for a better contract. Other than that, he finds no reason adequate enough, except for a family emergency, to miss the mandatory minicamp.

With Rodgers’ reason for missing the camp still unknown, Holt argued that this might send a message of favoritism to his teammates—a feeling that no one wants in the camp.

“The only time that I missed some training camp time was when I was holding out for my contract in St Louis and it was eating me then but I had to make my stance because I was trying to get my bread. So this is totally unacceptable to me,” Torry continued “Aaron Rogers already knows that the pressure is on but the message that I think that it’s it’s sending to your teammates is that I’m still a little bit above everyone.”

Unfortunately for Holt, Aaron doesn’t seem to care much, as he was recently spotted enjoying himself at UFC 303.

A-Rod Makes First Public Appearance After the Minicamp Controversy

Yesterday, while Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka were duking it out in the cage, the four-time MVP was spotted at the arena with a familiar face. After a carousel of pictures surfaced, fans observed that Rodgers was at UFC 303 with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Marcedes Lewis.

With Rodgers still not having announced the reason for his absence from the minicamp, his appearance at UFC’s PPV event was not well received by the Jets faithful. But things are not all gloomy for the fans. Despite the disciplinary issues, Rodgers was earmarked by former teammate Marquez Valdez-Scantling to be in terrific shape during his recent media appearance.

“Me and Aaron have been great friends since I’ve been in Green Bay. I hit him up, told him I was coming out to L.A., and said, ‘Let’s run some routes,’” Valdes-Scantling said. “So, we got it in, went out to some high school, and ran some routes together. We’re good. It was good.”

Once again, we enter the NFL season with all the spotlight on Aaron Rodgers. However, the stakes are much higher this time because no one knows if he is the same anymore. After a serious Achilles injury forced him to miss the entirety of the 2023 season, and with age catching up, it’s hard to overlook the fact that he is nearing retirement.

Moreover, acts of negligence like missing the minicamp are also not inspiring confidence in the minds of the Jets faithful. Safe to say, the star quarterback has a lot to prove this season.