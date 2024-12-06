“It’s Not About You Babe”: Cam Newton Sends Clear Message to Travis Hunter’s Fiancee Leanna Lenee After Viral Sideline Video

Travis Hunter capped off an unprecedented year with one of his best games of the campaign against Oklahoma State in the Buffs’ regular-season finale, hauling in three TD receptions and an interception. Hunter was visibly happy and excited after the game about essentially ending the Heisman debate with his performance. His fiancee, Leanna Lenee, however, didn’t seem as chuffed by the situation in a clip that has since gone viral.

In the video, Hunter is seen embracing his woman and attempting to kiss her, but she seems to turn away. Many, including former NFL MVP and current podcaster Cam Newton, interpreted the interaction as Lenee diverting focus from Hunter’s big day. Newton even remarked that Lenee should not be “naive” about the level of fame and attention Hunter is receiving now and will continue to attract in the future.

“Just understand what comes with the guy you’re dating, and not be naive to who he is. We need people around us that understand what we’re going through, or can try to understand… It’s not going to get any easier. Let’s not be delusional about that. It’s only gonna get tough, he’s only gonna get more notoriety.”

“So girlfriend, fiancee, wife, understand what your partner is going through. It’s not about, ‘you played me, why you talk to me like that, why you talk about me like that’ or this, that, and the third. (Sighs) It’s not about you, babe,” Newton continued.

Travis Hunter is playing PERFECT… and still finds himself in hot water?? New episode of 4th&1 out now! 📺: https://t.co/WLgpT7PP4P pic.twitter.com/xqRJQqlFKa — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) December 6, 2024

The video leaves a lot up for interpretation. It could have been a spat or it could have been absolutely nothing. Newton is clearly looking at it as a spat. And in that case, the fiancee comes off as attention-hungry or even jealous in the face of her man’s fame.

Newton pointed out that even though Hunter has been a model citizen off the field, he has still seemingly attracted “a certain type of person,” implying that Lenee was one of those.

“It’s hard. He’s getting used to this lifestyle with money. And from what we’ve seen, Travis Hunter has been the perfect citizen for everything. We ain’t never seen Travis Hunter outside of a club. Everything we’ve seen of Travis Hunter, he’s always controlled. And still attracts a certain type of person.”

The former Carolina Panthers QB’s views on the situation are colored by his own relationships with women throughout his playing career. Newton has eight kids by three different women and has been vehement about his opposition to marriage for fear of divorce.

In the latter half of his rant, Newton is clearly drawing from some not-so-great personal experiences with women in his past. He mentioned that things will get even crazier for Hunter if he wins the Heisman. That’s something Newton can speak about from experience, having won the award back in 2010.

Evidently, those past relationships have informed his interpretation of this short Hunter clip, which is likely being blown out of proportion.

“Instead of asking those questions why. Ask this question of how. How can I make you better in this time. That’s what a person like that needs. And you may say ‘You only saying that because you can relate’. Yes, I’m only saying that because I’m more Travis Hunter than I am the fiancee.”

We may never know the truth of that sideline interaction. And you know what, that’s more than okay with us.

This isn’t the first Newton-Hunter interaction either, as Travis Hunter attended football camps put on by Newton as a youngster. Back in September, the two met prior to Colorado’s matchup with UCF as well. That also sparked some media buzz because of a perceived snub by Hunter. However, the two clearly got along as they were seen chopping it up on the sideline later on.