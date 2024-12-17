“It’s Not Who He Used To Be”: Kurt Benkert Believes Kirk Cousins is “Playing Like a Freshman in College”

Dec 16, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is tripped up by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons (7-7) managed to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) on Monday Night Football in Week 15. Their triumph, in large part, came because their defense smothered the Raiders’ hapless offense. The Falcons’ special teams unit also stepped up by blocking a punt and extra point in the 15-9 victory.

Despite this dominance, Atlanta didn’t officially lock up the win until safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Desmond Ridder’s last-second Hail Mary. The Falcons’ offense, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, posted just 13 points (a safety provided the other two).

His play was so uninspiring that former signal-caller Kurt Benkert couldn’t sugarcoat things anymore on Twitter/X. Benkert slammed Cousins’ lackluster performance, and said that he was playing like a “freshman in college”:

“Late throws, bad accuracy, no blitz awareness, late across the middle, and “f it” throws when he’s going to get hit. I don’t know what happened but this is insane. It’s not who he used to be.”

Kirk is playing like a freshman in college right now. Late throws, bad accuracy, no blitz awareness, late across the middle, and “f it” throws when he’s going to get hit. I don’t know what happened but this is insane. It’s not who he used to be. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 17, 2024

Cousins functioned as a game manager against Las Vegas. He attempted only 17 passes and accumulated a paltry 112 yards in the game.

This came on the heels of four straight contests in which he didn’t throw a touchdown pass. His struggles were a massive reason why Atlanta entered MNF on a four-game losing streak. Some think his horrible performance is due to the fact that he’s actually playing through an injury.

Kirk Cousins’ Achilles still hampering him?

Cousins, 36, ruptured his Achilles last season. This grueling ailment impacted him throughout the opening weeks of the 2024 campaign. He appeared to rediscover his form in Week 5 when he threw for 509 yards while orchestrating a thrilling 36-30 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But even then, from Weeks 5-9, Cousins didn’t maintain consistency game-to-game. He was downright awful in Weeks 10-13, tossing eight interceptions and zero touchdowns across the Falcons’ lengthy skid.

As Benkert noted, he simply doesn’t resemble his former self. This reality has fans believing the 13-year veteran is either fighting another injury or missing the benefits a true superstar receiver can provide.

He’s clearly still hurt. All you have to do is watch his feet. — Jake Lake (@JakeLake720) December 17, 2024

He’s injured and they aren’t disclosing it. You don’t go from his 9 week 6-3 games to his last 5 weeks. There’s no drop off that fast. Raheem now has a good reason. Kirk helped us beat LV and got to 7-7. Now he’s gonna heal up and let’s give Penix a shot and see what he’s about — Curtis Watkins (@Curtispwatkins) December 17, 2024

No more JJ happened. — Ivan the Great (@Idesofmarch1321) December 17, 2024

Drake London is a quality wideout, but also is not the caliber of “JJ” (Justin Jefferson). London did haul in Cousins’ first touchdown pass since Nov. 3 against the Raiders, though, for the game’s opening points.

If Atlanta is going to have any chance of winning a postseason game, they need Cousins to elevate his level of play. Tonight’s ball control, defensive-reliant formula won’t work versus potential playoff foes because the Falcons weren’t built to win that way.

Unless Cousins steps up his game, Atlanta is destined to lose in the wild-card round or miss the playoffs altogether.