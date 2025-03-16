“It Is Better to Be Lucky Than Good”: Fans React as Reports Reveal Kirk Cousins Has Earned More in NFL Salary Than Tom Brady

Kirk Cousins triggered a $10 million bonus for being on the Falcons’ roster this past weekend. Fans were surprised to learn that he’s now (almost) reached the GOAT, Tom Brady, in career earnings — despite never coming close to a Super Bowl. This reignited the age-old saying that sometimes it’s better to be “lucky than good” in the NFL.

Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons last offseason. At 36, most NFL pundits at the time knew it was a risk, which is why Atlanta included a possible out in the contract after two years. During Cousins’ age-38 and 39 seasons, he will carry a $57.5 million cap hit. But little did the Falcons know he would go belly up in his first year with the team, forcing rookie Michael Penix Jr. into action.

Despite this, Atlanta is still willing to roster Cousins and pay him his roster bonus for 2026. According to Spotrac, Cousins’ career earnings have now reached $331.6 million after the bonus. Brady, on the other hand, earned a total of $332 million in his 23-year-long career. This means Cousins is now on par with the GOAT in career earnings despite playing for almost a decade less.

Remarkably, Cousins has never advanced past the divisional round, never led the league in any major statistical passing category, and never made an All-Pro team. It sounds mind-boggling, but it’s the reality of quarterback contracts in today’s NFL.

Kirk Cousins has now guaranteed himself $331.6M earned on the field across 14 NFL seasons. Tom Brady earned $332M in 23 seasons. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 15, 2025

Most NFL fans were shocked to see how much Cousins has earned compared to Brady. Some also applauded the QB and his agent for outmaneuvering the owners and coming out on top.

Kirk Cousins out-earned Tom Brady in less time. Proof capitalism rewards mediocrity over greatness. — Troop (@troopmeta) March 16, 2025

It is better to be lucky than good sometimes in life. — Ray (@BigChon128) March 16, 2025

Best agent of all damn time. — BetOnline (@BetOnline_ag) March 16, 2025

Wild af, he played the owners very well — America’s Hulk (@AmericasHulk) March 16, 2025

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Brady regularly took pay cuts to retain his championship team. The most money he ever made on an average annual value with the Patriots was $23 million. He was severely underpaid for his production. But sometimes that’s the sacrifice that needs to be made to win a Super Bowl.

We also need to adjust for inflation slightly. $23 million in 2019 amounts to marginally more money today. And the $10 million he made in 2005 would also amount to much more today as well.

Meanwhile, Cousins’ future is now uncertain. Many wonder how long he can continue commanding such a high salary with the pedigree of a backup. He still has a solid arm and had the Falcons rolling early in the year, but his mobility was severely limited, coming off an Achilles tear in 2024. For the first time, it looked like Father Time had caught up to him. Ultimately, his job was taken by a more exciting young gun.

However, it’s still understandable why the Falcons found value in keeping Cousins on the roster. He can pass down some of his knowledge to Penix as he adjusts to the speed of the NFL. And if Penix ever gets injured, Cousins will be ready and waiting. Who knows? Maybe the veteran will finally win his championship ring that way.