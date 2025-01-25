‘It’s Pretty Similar to NFL’: Bill Belichick Weighs in on Reports of Jeremiah Smith Receiving $4.5M Offer to Enter Transfer Portal

Ohio State WR, Jeremiah Smith, has reportedly received a bank-breaking offer of $4.5 million to enter the college football transfer portal this offseason. Coming off of a 34-23 victory against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship, where Smith recorded 88 receiving yards and a touchdown on just five receptions, he is set to take full advantage of the NIL era.

Newly minted head coach of the Carolina Tar Heels, Bill Belichick, was asked for his opinions on the matter on The Pat McAfee Show. Seemingly unphased by the news, the six-time Super Bowl winner stated that:

“It’s pretty similar to what we have in the NFL. It’s a little bit of a combination between a couple hours after the draft when all the players are negotiating their contracts to be on a roster and free agency in general.”

According to the former Patriots HC, “It is what it is. There’s a lot of money, promises, and opportunity, being discussed and everybody is in on it.”

When asked about what his approach to the situation would be, Belichick stated

“I think you put your own value on them [players]. If it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Maybe you have to readjust your values as you get more information, but ultimately you have to make your own decisions.”

On3 Sports has Smith’s current NIL valuation at $4 million. The figure went up by $300,000 after Ohio State’s victory over Notre Dame on Monday. Smith made history by becoming the first college athlete to secure an endorsement deal with Red Bull even before his freshman season began. As the top-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he has generated significant excitement as a prospect so it’s not surprising to see that teams would want to entice him to their camp. It isn’t surprising either to see how unfazed Belichick seems by it all. After all, he’s used to the money-focused ways of the NFL. Despite many believing that Belichick wouldn’t fit the NCAA landscape very well, he actually seems to be doing quite fine. Belichick on recruiting college athletes Fittingly enough, Belichick took the interview while on a flight back to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He noted that he and his team were “…just coming off of” the recruiting trail and that they’re headed back home for a “big recruiting weekend there.”

Despite many believing that Belichick would either have a hard time with the recruiting process or that he would not have any interest in it whatsoever, he claimed “It’s been great! It’s been great to get out on the road, see some of the great high school coaches, programs, and players.”

He added that UNC still has “… still got a lot more to hit,” in terms of visits but that, for him, it’s been fun connecting with people, especially the kids.

After experiencing general disinterest from the NFL brass following his departure from New England, it’s encouraging to see Belichick enjoying the college recruiting process. Looking to help establish the program that once employed his father as an assistant coach, fans from around the country will be waiting to see what the all-time coach can do for the Tar Heels in the upcoming 2025 season.

Considering that his first words as a child were reported to be “Beat dook” North Carolinians have all the confidence in the world when it comes to Belichick and his recruiting process.