“I’ve heard that the visiting locker rooms are a mess”: Mike Zimmer reiterates Jon Gruden’s complaints about the visiting locker rooms at $5 billion SoFi Stadium

Later today, the Minnesota Vikings will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at the newly constructed SoFi Stadium. Vikings HC Mike Zimmer expects to see a lot of purple in the stands, but there’s one thing he isn’t exactly looking forward to.

It feels as if the Minnesota Vikings will soon enter a turning point in their season. Despite their talented roster, the team is 3-5 and has repeatedly struggled to hold leads and close out tight games.

A good majority of the Minnesota fanbase pins this underachievement on HC Mike Zimmer and want him gone, and he’s certainly on the hot seat. Much of his future, and therefore the team’s, will depend on today’s game against the Chargers.

LA is the clear favorite to win and if they do, Zimmer and his team could be in trouble. However if Minnesota manages to get the all-important road win, Zimmer will almost definitely be given a chance to turn the season around.

Unfortunately for him, in a game that means so much, his team could be at a slight disadvantage for a very obscure reason.

Also read: “Tom Brady Was Pretty Fast Back In The Day”: Buccaneers QB Would Apparently Spray Paint Markers In His Garage to Improve Speed as a High Schooler

Mike Zimmer is Concerned About the Shoddy Locker Rooms at SoFi Stadium

At an approximate cost of construction of $5 billion, SoFi is the most expensive stadium in the world. From the incredible roof to the mesmerizing big screen, the stadium is nothing short of a marvel.

The Rams, who own the stadium, have a beautiful and spacious locker room and the Chargers, who are renters but also use it as their home field, have a separate locker room which is slightly less glamorous but still impressive.

However, the third locker room in the stadium, which is used by visiting teams, isn’t so nice. Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden complained about it earlier this year saying, “The locker room here, is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen.”

“You can’t see anybody. It’s like a maze. Whoever contorted this visiting locker room, I’d like to meet this guy. See what his, what his idea was.”

Ahead of the today’s crucial matchup, Zimmer also expressed concern over the locker room and said, “I’ve heard that the visiting locker rooms are a mess”

Here is the visiting locker room at SoFi Stadium, which will house the Vikings on Sunday vs. Chargers. Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden called it a “maze.” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called it a “mess” because there is no space to have a full-squad meeting. pic.twitter.com/olQ1v97Ztz — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 13, 2021

This will be Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s office on game day tomorrow at SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ofHoNnMzv8 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 14, 2021

On the bright side, Zim can expect a lot of support from Vikings fans. The Chargers are well-known for having one of the weaker fanbases in the NFL, and the last time the two teams played each other in LA, it felt more like a Vikings home game.

“I do expect a lot of Vikings fans to be there,” Zimmer predicted.