“I’ve Known Coach Prime for a Long Time”: Maxx Crosby Appears to Shoot His Shot at Inviting Deion Sanders to Coach the Raiders

Deion Sanders has become one of the most sought-after names in the NFL after showcasing his capability to pull a successful rebuild in a short period of time at Colorado. The Dallas Cowboys were the first interested party in recruiting the coach as a potential replacement for Mike McCarthy, and now, even Maxx Crosby is doing his best to lure Coach Prime to Vegas, the home of the Raiders.

The LV Raiders are on the hunt for a head coach and a quarterback for their 2025 campaign. By the looks of how things transpired this season, it might be easy to conclude that Mark Davis’ team needs a desperate rebuild.

And who better for the job than Deion Sanders, who transformed an inferior Pac-12 program into a Big-12 powerhouse in just his second season, even producing a Heisman winner in Travis Hunter and another top pick in his son, Shedeur Sanders? Crosby appears to see it the same way.

During his latest appearance on Good Morning Football, Crosby cheekily expressed his desire to be coached by Prime, whom he turns out has known for a “long time.”

“At a personal level, I’ve known Deion… Coach Prime for a long time. My brother actually was roommates with his son Bucky… Deion Jr., so they go way back. So Deion’s whole family too.”

What made things interesting is that this interview clip was shared on Instagram by Deion Jr. himself, tagging his former roommate, Myles Crosby. Not only that, but Maxx also revealed that he has known Shedeur since he was just a kid, we’re exaggerating here, but probably suggesting that he wouldn’t mind having him as his QB.

“I remember seeing Shedeur when he was a kid. I was at their house in Texas. People don’t know that I’ve known them forever. So I’m really close to Shedeur, Deion Jr. his whole family, so they’re great people. So yeah, if Deion Sanders was my coach, how could I be mad?”

That said, one can’t forget that Shedeur has been thanking God every time the Raiders lost a game, as it would result in the team getting a higher pick in the draft. But his prayers unfortunately fell short, with the team landing the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which isn’t enough to secure Shedeur. It would also cost the team significantly if they decide to trade up, and for a team in rebuild, that’s not a wise move.

If Deion were to accept Maxx’s plea, with his son out of the picture—something he has repeatedly asserted he wouldn’t do, especially when making the transition to the NFL—it could be a recipe for success. Or, at least, in the initial phase of a larger rebuild. However, for now, Prime remains committed to the Buffs, having already set up shop in Boulder and experienced early success as a D1 coach.

That said, one can’t overlook the role played by Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and other senior players he brought from Jackson State, who will no longer be part of his program. Deion faces a long rebuild ahead too, as he would need to regroup fresh talent, which is just as, if not more, challenging than coaching an NFL team.