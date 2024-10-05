J Bellamy Says Travis Hunter Will Be Like LeBron James, Michael Jordan; Deion Sanders Chimes In

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter does not have a shortage of admirers. He’s been making all kinds of waves in the college football scene with his dual-threat capabilities and raking in the admiration of everyone watching him.

It’s clear that the Buffs WR is on his way to greatness, and J. Bellamy thinks that greatness is going to equal what LeBron James and Michael Jordan achieved in the NBA.

The former WR took to ‘i am daily’ to put forth his bold opinion about the young Buffs star. He said,

“What Travis Hunter has done in college man, he’s gonna be the LeBron James and Michael Jordan. He finna change the whole game.”

Bellamy isn’t the first to have a lofty opinion of the young WR. Nearly everyone in the NFL fraternity has their eyes set on the emerging talent.

And as he gets closer to the draft, people are not only looking forward to seeing at what number he gets drafted but also to see what magic he weaves in the big leagues.

Hunter’s biggest supporter in his ascent has been his coach Deion Sanders. The Buffs head coach even chimed into the conversation, as he liked the reel and even commented, “Great Conversation” on the snippet posted on Instagram.

Hunter’s talent and stardom are so undeniable that he has even managed to convert critics into fans.

Richard Sherman retracts ‘bland’ comment about Hunter

Hunter has been the shining star of the Buffs’ offense and defense this season. He once again demonstrated his exceptional abilities as the Buffs secured a significant victory on Saturday, defeating the UCF Knights with a score of 48-21.

His performance in that game had Richard Sherman, who called him a “bland receiver” after Week 2, singing a different tune.

After witnessing Hunter’s spectacular performance—nine receptions for 89 yards, a touchdown, and an acrobatic interception—Sherman boldly declared him the most deserving candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

As Hunter leads the Buffaloes with impressive stats—46 receptions, 561 yards, and six touchdowns on offense, along with 15 tackles and two interceptions on defense—his Heisman campaign is gaining momentum.

However, questions linger about whether his achievements might be overshadowed by his team’s overall underwhelming presence in college football. Additionally, his status as a non-QB player further lowers his odds.