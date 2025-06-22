Deion Sanders Enjoys Fishing in Dallas With Travis Hunter After Battling Health Concerns

The head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, has had his fair share of adversity this offseason. The NFL Hall of Famer was forced to miss the team’s return to camp due to health complications, leaving many with concerns about the upcoming season.

Following Sanders’ recent decision to voice his gratitude for everyone’s thoughts and prayers through social media, the family’s Well Off Media YouTube page has now released some encouraging footage showing that the former Atlanta Falcon is in good shape for a 57-year-old.

Sanders’ former protégé and NFL rookie sensation, Travis Hunter, made the trip over to Dallas, Texas, to renew their fishing rivalry. Seeing as he was able to reel in plenty of fish for himself, it’s safe to say that the trip was worth it.

Thankfully, the old man in Sanders proved to be plenty capable of standing up and reeling in his own bit of fish as well. Once Hunter managed to reel in yet another one, his former coach couldn’t help but to note how “lucky there are to be a fisherman out here.”

Travis Hunter visited Deion Sanders to fish together 🔥🤩 (📸: deionsanders on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/NoSZWufC6h — CollegeSportsSK (@CollegeSportsSK) June 20, 2025

They may not have been deep-sea fishing, but the outdoor pass time does at least require you to present some semblance of health, suggesting that Sanders will be in good form by the time he returns to Colorado. Suffice to say, while the questions surrounding his health have yet to be properly addressed, the vlog does bode well for the Buffalo’s upcoming season.

The fact that he seems to be making a yearly tradition out of fishing with Hunter is also endearing. The two of them went out on the same boat last year, in the Summer of 2024, to compete in a friendly fishing competition.

Unfortunately, for Sanders, the 2024 Heisman trophy winner out fished him that day.

Deion Sanders & Travis Hunter enjoying their break with a epic fishing battle. 😁🎣@TravisHunterJr @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/yLyZtgfOKK — unapologeticallybuffs (@yungdoeboi1_) July 4, 2024

Thankfully, for now, the recently-extended head coach appears to be back to his old self. Clearly using his extended reprieve to enjoy his time with friends and family, Sanders will now likely be expected to return to campus as refreshed as can be.

Considering that Colorado has now lost its primary identity on both offense and defense, the program will certainly be expecting Sanders to justify his newfound $10-million salary. He’s now transformed the Buffaloes from an afterthought into a once-nationally ranked team.

Presumably, the next phase is to secure an appearance in and subsequently win a playoff game, something that, at this point in time, may be easier said than done. Nevertheless, the team has progressed just fine through its initial practices and eagerly awaiting his return.

Once Sanders inevitably touches back down in Boulder, fans and pundits alike can figure to have their questions answered then. Until then, however, they’ll likely be forced to speculate.