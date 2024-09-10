Jalen Milroe Credits His Parents For Him Not Desiring Material Luxuries Despite Earning In Millions Off NIL

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with the most valuable player trophy on the podium after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is a pretty grounded young man – and apparently, he has his parents to thank for that.

Advertisement

With the introduction of NIL money, it can be pretty easy for college athletes to get caught up in the chaos of having a bit of spare cash. Alas, that isn’t something that Jalen Milroe has struggled to cope with, as he confirmed in an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

“I gotta credit my parents, because there was nothing I wanted growing up,” Jalen said. “Everything was provided for me, I had clothes, I had everything I wanted growing up.”

“When it’s time for me to provide for my own family one day, it’s going to come off the reflection of my parents and how they provided for me… I’m blessed to be in the situation I’m in today, but I don’t have a want in the world.”

When you’re QB1 at a blue-chip program like Alabama, you aren’t going to go quietly into the night. You’re going to stand out in a big way, and naturally, all kinds of deals and offers are going to come knocking at your door. When a player can handle things like that with dignity and grace, there’s something special brewing.

For Milroe, however, he was ready for all of it – including the actual act of leaving home. It’s a process that all college athletes have to go through and while it’s pretty difficult to begin with, the cream always rises to the top.

Jalen Milroe Thrives Away From Home

It’s unreal how much commitment and dedication one needs to have at this level of the game. At the same time, with parents like this, everything gets a little bit simpler at times of need.

“I gotta wake up early, I gotta eat the right things,” Jalen added. “This was my first time away from home, once I went to college. With me being with my parents, they paved the way in what ‘right’ looks like.”

Regarding the future, there are some pretty substantial games on the horizon for the Crimson Tide to tackle. In the wake of dominant 63-0 and 42-16 wins over WKU and South Florida respectively, there are gigantic games against Wisconsin and Georgia up next. Of course, these aren’t the kind of showdowns that Milroe will shy away from – far from it, in fact.

This is where he thrives. This is where he’s able to prove why he should be in the mix when it comes to the Heisman discussion at the end of the year. After all, he’s been raised for this very moment.