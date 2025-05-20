“My Perspective Has Never Been to Create News”: Nick Saban Talks About the Responsibility of the Media and How He Is Delivering It

May 1, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban introduces President Donald Trump. Trump delivered a special commencement address to University of Alabama graduates at Coleman Coliseum. Graduation occurs over the weekend. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

It’s been more than a year since Nick Saban traded the headset for a microphone, and by all accounts, the transition has been seamless. The legendary college football coach, known for his fiery discipline and tactical brilliance with the Crimson Tide, now offers analysis from ESPN’s broadcast studio. He brings the same calm authority that defined his decades-long coaching career, just from a different vantage point.

And it is his composure that sets him apart. Unlike his peers and colleagues who make a living chasing hot takes and headlines, Saban bucks this trend.

In fact, the 72-year-old recently made it very clear that his philosophy as a media personality, rooted in responsibility, not reaction, is a calculated decision when it comes to sports broadcasting.

“Well, you know, I think the media has a tremendous responsibility to help fans sort of understand the game better,” Saban said on the Rick Burgess Show. “Understand what’s happening out there better.”

This core belief, that media should educate, not agitate, has become the foundation of Saban’s post-coaching commentary. And it’s already drawn praise.

ESPN’s College GameDay, where Saban now serves as a regular analyst, has benefited from his deep understanding of the sport, especially his ability to explain strategy and decision-making in a way that feels accessible, not overwhelming.

So naturally, it was unsurprising to hear the seven-time Natty-winning coach insist that delivering statements for clicks has never been his goal. “My perspective has never been to create news,” Saban said.

“It’s been just to try to be informative so people have a better understanding of it, and use some of the experiences that I had to kind of relay that on to them,” he added.

And it shows. His commentary has already drawn applause from several corners of the football world, including longtime SEC voice Paul Finebaum, who, shortly after Saban’s broadcasting debut, raved about the Alabama legend’s poise and precision in the booth. He felt that Tom Brady’s debut at Fox was far more cautious and cliché-filled in comparison.

“He’s brilliant… I was not quite ready to hear him be so analytical and precise. Sitting there listening to Saban and comparing that with Tom Brady, who’s in the same position as the greatest that’s ever played his position, stumble, fumble and waste the audience’s time with hackneyed cliches… I don’t think Nick Saban could be off to a better start.”

It’s a subtle but refreshing style. In an era where much of sports media thrives on overreaction, Saban remains as grounded in the booth as he was on the sideline — firm, fair, and always focused on the bigger picture.

So, whether you’re a die-hard college football fan or just tuning in for the Saturday breakdowns, one thing is already clear: Nick Saban didn’t come to the media game to stir drama. He came to bring clarity. And in his words, not headlines, is where his real value lies.