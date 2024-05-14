Jared Goff’s $212 Million Payday Results in Jordan Love Becoming a Target on Social Media

The Lions fanbase is quite happy with how they will see four more years of Jared Goff in Detroit, courtesy of a 4-year, $212 million extension. Given his role in breaking a three-decade-long playoff-win drought and leading the club to the NFC championship, it wasn’t very surprising. What is surprising, however, is that NFL fans online have instantly brought Packers QB Jordan Love into the mix, who is currently waiting for a lucrative extension with bated breath.

Utah State alum Jordan Love will go into the 2024 season on the back of a one-year, $13.5 million extension, which he and the Packers agreed on May 3, 2023. But since then, a lot has changed; the star QB didn’t bat an eye under pressure and led the Packers to the playoffs with an 8-9 record, even giving the boot to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wildcard Round. Hence, fans feel that he too deserves a similar contract on par with Jared Goff’s.

One cheesehead, for instance, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a brief clip of Jordan’s appearance on Micah Parson’s show on Bleacher Report. He jokingly labeled it as how the Packers QB would negotiate a new deal now that Goff has landed his:

Another Packers devout shared a brief yet humorous clip of entertainer and comedian Beetlejuice Green entering the studio with an oversized Packers Jersey on. He then likened it to Love walking into GM Brian Gutekunst’s office. He captioned it, “Jordan Love walking into Gute’s office after seeing that Goff contract”

Moreover, Ryan Schlipp, host of the ‘Packernet Podcast’, also had a similar reaction:

There were also some ‘fun police’ involved, such as an X user named Johnny Bears, who, according to his bio, is a Bears season ticket holder. He wasn’t very happy with the development, acknowledging that Goff’s contract would pave the way for a similar extension for Love. But at the same time, he showed discontent with how Bears QB Caleb Williams will have to spend at least five more years before landing such a deal.

Safe to say, NFL enthusiasts are riled up. Meanwhile, pundits speculate that Jordan’s forthcoming extension could place him among the highest-paid QBs.

Former Sports Agent Sheds Light on Jordan Love’s Forthcoming Extension

Joel Corry of CBS Sports has an interesting theory that Jordan Love is on his way to becoming one of the highest-paid NFL players. Given that ‘Athletes First’ represents Jordan—the same agency that negotiated a fourth or fifth-highest deal for Aaron Rodgers in 2008—it’s only reasonable to expect a similar outcome for the new Packers QB.

And his stellar performance in 2023, especially during the second half of the season, only strengthens his case. Notably, he had a completion rate of 70.3% and accumulated 18 touchdowns while committing just one interception. He also boasted a stellar 112.7 passer rating and a 6-2 record that earned the club a playoff spot.

Thus, Corry speculates that Love is on his way to securing a deal in the ballpark of $48 million to $50 million. Rodgers did it too after a similar start, and it’s only fair for Love to fetch such an extension. Moreover, such a significant deal would place Love just behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who currently boasts a $51 million annual payout.

Love has learned from the best and showed his mettle as a starter. Therefore, a lucrative deal undoubtedly makes sense. But for now, the Cheeseheads can only wait.