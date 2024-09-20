Jason Kelce Disgusted Over Packers Center Puking On the Ball Before Snapping

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) stands on the sideline during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In one of the weirdest visuals of week 2, the Packers center Josh Myers was seen throwing up on the ball before snapping it for QB Malik Willis. Travis and Jason Kelce in the newest edition of the “New Heights” podcast reacted to these visuals and were unsurprisingly disgusted by the act.

The first reaction of Travis after Jason Kelce read the news to him was of bafflement. The brothers admitted that in their years of NFL career, they have never seen a player vomit right on the ball.

Jason was even more surprised at the fact that Myers didn’t even try moving his head to prevent vomiting on the ball. “For the life of me, I have no idea why you would not move your head to the left?” asked Jason Kelce.

Once the surprise settled in, Jason and Travis wondered what exactly Myers was eating before the game that made him vomit like this. While this was supposed to be a rhetorical question, Jason in his typical fashion tried predicting the food items that Myers must have eaten.

The former Eagles center’s best bet was corn. “Do you think there’s corn on the ball or like… chunks?” Jason hilariously wondered.

The major winner from this “gross” act by Myers was QB Malik Willis. Regardless of the vomit, Jason was proud of the QB to take one for the team and continue the play. “Shoutout to Malik Willis for catching that, like he knew exactly what was happening,” noted Jason.

Younger brother Travis Kelce was equally disgusted by the act and had only one question in his mind – “What are we eating before the game, bud?”

Travis Kelce Wants Josh Myers to “Figure Out” a New Pregame Meal

For Travis Kelce, the most hilarious part of the visual was the timing of the vomit. The Chiefs TE pointed out that the vomit was synchronous with the cadence of the QB. But for Travis, the humor turned into a serious issue when he started wondering what Myers had been eating before the game.

For athletes, having a proper meal, that’s not too heavy on the stomach is the key. Considering this is not Myers’ first rodeo as a professional, Travis wondered what went wrong in the center’s pregame routine.

“That’s fu*ked up man! What are we eating before the game bud? What are we doing?” asked Travis in disbelief. He then wondered if the vomit was a result of Myers consuming too much quantity of pre-workout drinks, which are generally considered to aggravate acidity.

Travis urged the Packers center to get a new pre-game diet sorted. “We gotta fu*king figure out a different pre-game meal or something,” said Travis.

That said, Josh himself is still figuring out the cause behind his viral vomit moment. The center revealed that he vomited only water. So there was certainly no corn or chunks on the ball. Humor aside, Myers believes it could have been a case of over-hydration.