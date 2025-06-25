“He’s 6′3″”: Wife Kylie Kelce Shares Why She Swiped Right on Jason Kelce on Tinder

When you think of Jason Kelce, you probably picture the grizzled, battle-worn Eagles legend or the podcasting jokester with his brother Travis. But long before his recent social media relevance with New Heights, viral parade clips, and dad-of-four life, Kelce was just a guy on Tinder trying to land a date.

And it worked… thanks to a sarcastic bio, a few carefully chosen photos, and a healthy dose of height, he swiped his way into his wife Kylie’s life.

This was also echoed by Mrs. Kelce in her recent appearance on The House of Maher podcast with rugby Olympian Ilona Maher. She revealed how her decision to swipe right was rooted in a combination of logic, attraction, and quick wit. And today, a decade and four daughters later, she’s still laughing about it.

“One of the reasons why I swiped right was because he had all these pictures with people next to him and I was like, ‘Oh, he is a big boy,’” Kylie said, referencing Jason’s 6’3″ frame. Because at 5’11” herself, the podcast host always knew height was non-negotiable. “I just knew I wouldn’t budge on that,” she explained, having grown up around tall relatives.

But physicality wasn’t the only thing Jason had going for him. His sarcastic Tinder bio, for instance, played a big role in sealing the deal: “I want to have long conversations and talk about having babies.”

In hindsight, the former Eagle’s Tinder bio was so absurdly dry that Kylie couldn’t resist joking about it. “Joke’s on him, because we did all of it,” she laughed. “He didn’t even know it. King of manifestation.”

What started as a swipe and a smirk led to marriage in 2018, and four kids, including their newest arrival, baby Finn. But as Jason’s wife shared, she’s glad to be done with dating apps in general.

“I’m very grateful that I’m not on dating apps right now,” she said, recalling the prehistoric version of Tinder that didn’t let you reverse a swipe. “Once you swiped left, they were gone forever.”

That sentiment got laughs from the Maher sisters, who agreed that while modern apps have new features like voice memos, not all upgrades are welcome. “Hinge is the scariest thing in the world,” Adriana Maher said. “Some people try to be funny, and they’re just missing the mark.”

“I’ve heard the voice memos when they’re funny,” Kylie replied. “I have not heard creepy ones… but it does seem weird.”

So while the modern dating scene gets trickier, Kylie’s story proves that sometimes it just takes one swipe, one joke, and one very tall center to change your life.

And considering the couple’s hilarious engagement story, which involved a bathroom excuse, a quick run back into her parents’ house to ask for permission, and a fidgety Jason Kelce popping the question in the driveway, every chapter of their relationship has stayed true to its chaotic, endearing origin.