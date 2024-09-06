Jason Kelce Doesn’t Have a Defensive Answer For Patrick Mahomes’ Offense

Jason Kelce in his appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” spoke every NFL defender’s mind by conceding that he doesn’t know how anyone can defend against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. For the former Eagles star, what sets Patrick apart from his legendary predecessors is his ability to stay in the team structure while also being flexible enough to let his instincts run wild and surprise the opponent.

Delving on this further, Jason told host RGIII that for him, QBs usually come under two buckets. The first types are the ones who follow a prescribed system to the tee. QBs like these are very analytical and prioritize positional management and fixing protections as key parts of churning out attacks. From Peyton Manning to Brock Purdy, such players are system-driven.

The other types of QBs as stated by Jason are the instinctual ones who improvise every step of the way and let their creative juices flow. For Jason, former teammate Michael Vick is a great example of a QB who fits this mold. But what sets Mahomes apart from Jason is the Chiefs star’s ability to fit under both brackets effortlessly.

As per the Eagles legend, being analytical “prevents you from being instinctual” but Mahomes bucks the trend by fitting in a structure and making unexpected plays on a whim. Add to this his connection with Travis Kelce who also has a similar temperament, it’s no surprise that Jason Kelce conceded there’s no way to defend against this duo.

“We know this play’s coming. We think this place is coming out of this formation. It is that play and we got the perfect thing called. And then Pat and Travis do something different and they’re on the same page because they know it… How do you prepare for that? How do you stop?”

This assessment by Jason is worth its weight in gold as it finally answers the question – “How is nobody guarding Kelce?”. Humor aside, this was an interesting perspective shared by the Eagles star as Patrick and Travis proved his analysis in the season opener against the Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Led Chiefs Offense Becomes More Dangerous With Xavier Worthy

KC Chiefs opened their season last night with a nail-biting victory over rivals Baltimore Ravens. While the game has created enough conjecture to fill headlines till the next Chiefs fixture, what cannot be denied is how good Patrick Mahomes and rookie Xavier Worthy looked.

While the QB dominated the game with a touchdown and the most passing yards [291], the rookie WR was electric on the field and proved to be a handful for the Ravens’ defense.

Travis Kelce although subdued in his presence was his versatile self and constantly created in open spaces for his offense.

Although the victory was shrouded in controversy for the Chiefs, it cannot be denied that there are a lot of positives from this game. If this is the starting level for the Chiefs, fans can surely hope for a three-peat.