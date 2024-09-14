Jason Kelce Honestly Felt He “Panic Live Tweeted” The Whole Eagles-Packers Game

Retired Eagles star Jason Kelce was missing the on-field live action a little too much on Friday. And his “panic live” tweets from during the Eagles vs Packers game are all the proof anyone could need.

Jason discussed his first experience watching a game as an Eagles fan rather than a player on the Ryen Russillo Podcast and admitted to missing the “camaraderie” and locker room chats with his teammates.

He revealed that switching duties from a player to an analyst hasn’t been smooth and the first game week just made him panic. He said:

“It was a tough week, I feel like I like panic live tweeted the whole game because it was like a distraction for me. I look back like why the heck did I just tweet the entire time.” “It was a weird one to sit there and watch all the guys go out there and then it was also you know weird to see myself on Monday Night Countdown.”

In his own words, the panic is “going to probably magnify” when the Eagles play a home game against the Falcons.

Last week, it was the first time in 13 years that the Eagles started the season without Jason, but a young Cam Jurgens was able to do a commendable job in the team’s 34-29 win over the Packers.

The former center holds the record for the longest consecutive start streak for the Eagles with over 100+ straight appearances and it will be an odd sight to see the Eagles play in Philadelphia without the cheerful presence of Jason Kelce.

For him, not being on the field is turning out to be a big challenge and it is bound to be even bigger when he’s judging the performance of his former teammates in a home game.

How will Jason go about judging his former team’s performance?

While asked about his approach to breaking down the performances of his former teammates, he claimed that there was a fine line where he could give an honest assessment without upsetting anyone.

He demonstrated this by breaking down Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts’ performance in the Packers game.

In his opinion, Hurts mostly threw good but a few bad throws from the QB resulted in turnarounds which were avoidable. He added that he would stick to “apparent truths” and facts to not disrespect anyone.

The Hurts-led offense had a great day in Sao Paulo against the Packers as the team scored 34 points, with Hurts throwing a 67-yard touchdown to A.J Brown and fresh recruit Saquon Barkley making a grand debut with 2 touchdowns. However, Kelce’s assessment was valid as Hurts had 2 interceptions which resulted in 2 field goals for the Packers.

Kelce is not the first retired player to transition to a broadcast role but his experience running a ‘$100 million’ podcast will certainly bring a new angle to the game.