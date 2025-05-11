“What Do Mothers Want on Mother’s Day?”: Travis Kelce’s Question Makes Mom Donna Open Up About Her One Big Wish

When it comes to NFL families, few are more universally loved than the Kelces. Between Travis Kelce’s charisma, Jason’s honesty, and Donna’s wholesome energy, the Kelce family is one of the most entertaining and relatable football families in the league.

So it’s only fitting that with Mother’s Day coming up, the trio took a moment to reflect on it during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast. The tone was lighthearted to start, with Travis doing what he does best: posing the kind of question most people might think but would never dare to say out loud.

“This weekend is Mother’s Day. Is this a real holiday, Jason? Are we considering this one a real holiday?” asked the Chiefs tight end.

Unsurprisingly, big brother Jason didn’t let the bait slide. “Yes… What are you talking about? It’s a made-up holiday — you always gotta ask. But it’s a recognized national holiday by pretty much every country in the world,” said the former Eagles center.

“Everyone has their own version of Mother’s Day because there’s nobody more important in this world than mothers. Nobody would be here without one,” he added.

Jason’s response led to the real heart of the episode, when Travis turned to the one person in the room who knew the answer best: their mom, Donna Kelce.

With genuine curiosity, Travis asked: “Mom, what do moms really want on Mother’s Day?”

Donna didn’t hesitate, as with no fluff and no drama, Mama Kelce responded with a grounded truth most people can relate to.

“They want to be with their children, which doesn’t happen often when they’re older,” she said. “But basically, I think moms just want to be around their families.”

It was the kind of moment that made you stop scrolling and maybe even text your mom, as Donna added: “If you can’t see them, call them. They want to hear from you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

After receiving that emotional response to his question, Travis kept it light as he wrapped up the moment.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the other 92-percenters out there. Make sure you guys show some love to your mom.”

In a world full of loud headlines, contract drama, and nonstop schedules, Travis Kelce and his family paused to share something simple: time with the people you love is the best gift there is. And if you’re lucky enough to still have your mom around, don’t wait for a calendar to remind you. Call her. Show up. For that’s all she really wants.