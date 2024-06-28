Jason Kelce Honors the Tush Push In an Odd Fashion After Signing Butts At the Beer Bowl

After years of entertaining the world on the field, Jason Kelce is now providing entertainment off the field for a noble cause. Over the last few years, the retired Eagles star has been hosting the Beer Bowl in association with the Eagles Autism Foundation. In this year’s edition, the usual festivities occurred but Kelce took the internet by storm when he was giving his autograph on the fake butts of Team Tush Push.

For those. out of the loop, “Tush Push” or “The Brotherly Shove” was the Eagles’ version of the QB sneak. As the name suggests, the innovative play involves the QB being pushed on his rear side by the centre and fellow teammates to gain yardage. While the QB sneak involves the player himself doing the hard yards, the “Tush Push” is a collective effort. This play was one of the highlights of every Eagles match and the duo of Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts had a lot of success with it.

Hence at the Beer Bowl, one of the participating teams was named “Tush Push” after the play. Once the games and festivities were concluded, two members of the team, wearing Kelce and Hurts jerseys went up to Jason showing their backside.

Their backside was padded with a fake butt and the former Eagles star obliged to the duo’s wish as he signed their foam bums. The sight of Jason Kelce signing fake butts at Beer Bowl was truly surreal and fans thus took to social media to react hilariously.

One fan meanwhile joked that Jason might have unintentionally created the new Bachelor or Bachelorette game.

Another fan wondered if Travis Kelce might be regretting missing the Beer Bowl and Tushy signing.

Signing fake foam butts wasn’t the only weird activity at the Beer Bowl. Many other fun activities happened at the charity event filled with Philly locals and celebrities alike. Jason Kelce has become a fierce force n bringing the Philly community together for raising money for noble causes.

From Chugging Beer In A Baby Bottle To Finding Unnecessary Reasons To Chug, Jason Kelce-Hosted Beer Bowl Was A Fun Event

The Beer Bowl kickstarted with Captain Jason Kelce announcing his arrival in a dramatic manner with a megaphone on a ship. Once the ship reached the dock, the party kickstarted. Jason initially was a bystander to the activities due to his hosting duties. However, he couldn’t resist seeing everyone having fun except him. So he too jumped into the action and started chugging during the Beer pong game. Once Jason chugged his first can, the party truly started.

Games like Flip Cup, nail hammering (after drinking), and one final beer chug showdown ensued. The team that came out drunk and the winners were Santa’s Revenge. Soon after, the winners were escorted to the ship by Jason where they signed the mascot, the Golden Boy and announced their victory.

After the victory chug, the “Tush Push” signing occurred. The day was finally capped off when the participants were weirdly seen chugging beer from a baby bottle. Safe to say, it was a day filled with booze and fun for Jason Kelce & Co.